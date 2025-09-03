Activate Health Marks 15 Years as a Trusted Marketing, PR Partner to Leading Healthcare Brands

Specialized B2B agency reflects on impact supporting health plan, health system and health IT clients

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate Health, a strategic healthcare marketing and PR firm with offices in Phoenix and Nashville, is celebrating 15 years in business.

Exclusively serving clients in the healthcare space, Activate Health offers these organizations a partner who understands the intricacies of both B2B and B2C marketing and PR in a dynamic, highly regulated industry. The firm's leadership has combined decades of experience from corporate healthcare marketing departments and advertising agencies, enabling a uniquely strategic approach to marketing, PR, and thought leadership.

Since its founding in 2010, Activate Health has served as a trusted partner for some of the most respected names in healthcare, including health plans, health tech firms, specialty pharmacies, and health systems. A decade and a half later, the agency's deep expertise and strategic versatility continue to inform marketing plans, brand platform development, and thought leadership campaigns for its clients across a wide range of niche healthcare segments.

Activate Health's long-standing relationships are a testament to its industry fluency and high-touch model. Clients often remain engaged through changing roles or organizations, while others have worked with the team for more than a decade, sustaining mergers and acquisitions, rebranding, and market transformation.

"We launched Activate Health to bring clarity and strategic insight to a complicated space, and that mission is more relevant than ever," said Sarah McLeod, CEO of Activate Health. "Our clients rely on us not just to keep up, but to stay ahead. After 15 years, I'm proud of the results we've delivered and excited for what's next."

As healthcare continues to evolve amid shifting market dynamics and technological advancements, Activate Health stands as a dependable partner for organizations navigating these changes. Whether adopting AI tools or evaluating their potential, clients benefit from the agency's comprehensive approach and decades of expertise in healthcare marketing. By keeping the focus on what drives real value, Activate Health is poised to ensure healthcare brands are prepared for the future.

