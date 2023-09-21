Active Archive Alliance to Host Virtual Conference on Effective Data Management Through Active Archives

This Free Virtual Conference Will Feature a Keynote from John Monroe of Furthur Market Research on Archiving and Accessing the Dataverse
BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance today announced its free virtual conference, Effective Data Management Through Active Archives. The conference runs Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT). IT professionals, data storage managers, technology and channel partners, value-added resellers, industry analysts and media are encouraged to register here for the free event.
Executives from the member organizations of the Active Archive Alliance will lead various panel discussions, offering their valuable insights, expertise and best practices. The conference will feature a keynote presentation from renowned storage industry expert John Monroe of Furthur Market Research on "Archiving and Accessing the Dataverse" and storage industry editorial veteran Drew Robb will moderate the event.
Panel topics will include:
Session One: Access
One essential principle of active archiving emphasizes the necessity for contemporary enterprises to have online access to legacy data. Some use cases may need fast access; in other instances, a longer retrieval time is acceptable. The organization determines its access needs and permissions for users and groups.
Session Two: Benefits
An active archive positions organizations to manage their growing data and address industry pressures cost-effectively and securely while laying a foundation to capitalize on future opportunities.
Session Three: Emerging Trends
An active archive provides technical leaders the flexibility to adapt to new industry trends and growth areas like sustainability, artificial intelligence and edge computing. This flexibility helps enterprises thrive with possibilities for market leadership, increased revenue and competitive advantages.
The Active Archive Alliance's virtual conference offers IT professionals, data managers, partners and industry experts a platform for interaction, engagement and gaining deeper insights into harnessing the substantial benefits presented by active archives.
About Active Archive Alliance
The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Atempo, Folio Photonics, IBM, Iron Mountain, Nyriad, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, SullivanStrickler, Swiss Vault, Western Digital and XenData.
