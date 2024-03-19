Active Dental Flower Mound Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Active Dental Flower Mound serves their Texas community by providing individualized, world-class dental care to every patient. They deliver a wide range of services from general, cosmetic, restorative, emergency, pediatric dentistry and even Invisalign treatment.
FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Active Dental Flower Mound in Flower Mound, Texas, offers the very best in advanced modern dentistry and has invested in state-of-the-art equipment and materials to provide the very best for their patients. The clinic has earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors as a result of the five-star ratings and exceptional online reviews it has received from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors provides consumers with a directory to easily locate the most reputable and qualified dentists and physicians in their area. The Active Dental Flower Mound team is proud to offer families a full array of top-rated dental services, including crowns, bridges, root canals, hygiene appointments and exams, extractions, dental implants, bridges and veneers. They help patients invest in dentistry by providing excellent quality of care, maximizing efficiency and minimizing discomfort. The dental team strives to offer compassion and provide remarkable care, so patients can attain bright, healthy smiles.
"We are thrilled to receive this award. Providing the very best in oral health care is always our mission," says Dr. Kalpesh Patel.
More about Active Dental Flower Mound:
Dr. Kalpesh Patel completed his dental training at one of the most prestigious dental schools in the nation, Baylor College of Dentistry. In June of 2009, he opened Active Dental of Irving. Since then, he has been helping individuals attain healthy, beautiful smiles. Dr. Dominic DiRusso earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at The University of Texas School of Dentistry in Houston. His goal is for every encounter with a patient to be a memorable one, taking the extra steps to ensure that they feel cared for and prioritized. Active Dental Flower Mound is located at 1450 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 160 in Flower Mound, TX. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 469-293-2220 or visit http://www.activedentalfm.com.
