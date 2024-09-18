Active Media Services Repositions Businesses and Rebrands as AMS

"2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Active Media Services, and I couldn't be prouder of the milestones we've achieved," said Arthur Wagner. "Our next 40 years starts today, and with it, some exciting new changes that align our organization with the current landscape." Post this

"Over the last year, our leadership team has been hard at work across our organization to ensure we were meeting the demands of the evolving media marketplace and the consumer," said Bill Georges, CEO. "Our promise is to be a partner in growth. To us, this means that we offer sustainable, growth-oriented solutions to our people, clients and partners both today and in the future."

The businesses of AMS include:

Active International is the leading international Corporate Trade partner for brands, agencies, and media owners. Active converts the untapped value of surplus inventory into media investment and offers efficient media services that fuel growth for everyone. This trading model is an engine of growth, driving value to clients across business units. Clients include Fortune 500 companies.

Involved Media is an independent media agency servicing the mid-market that uses data and insight to plan and buy media while delivering clarity in a complex media landscape. Involved unlocks potential by combining global strength with the exceptional service and agility of an indie; together making every media opportunity more accessible to growing brands. Clients include American Standard, Jackson Hewitt , Omaha Steaks, Shark Ninja, and Quicken.

XACTV Network utilizes proprietary, patented technology to drive growth by amplifying media reach with efficient video solutions that boost ROI across broadcast, cable, and connected audiences on a national scale.

"When operating our businesses, it's about 'data with heart'. We're matching our investment in technology, AI and product developers with an investment in people and culture," added Dean Wilson, Global Chief Operating Officer. "This commitment has contributed to our own growth as well as to awards and recognition around the globe."

About AMS

AMS (Active Media Services, Inc.) is an independent media solutions company delivering sustainable growth to businesses across the globe. Its brands include Active International, offering innovative Corporate Trade solutions, Involved Media, a full-service media agency, and XACTV Network, providing efficient, AI-driven video reach. Based in New York, AMS has 13 offices and more than 600 employees across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's commitment to culture and employees has led to awards and recognition around the world. For more information, visit https://amsgrowthpartner.com/.

