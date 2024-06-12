ActiveKidMD Physician Works to Prepare the USA Volleyball Teams for the Summer Olympics

The Support Team from Around the Country Works Behind the Scenes to Physically and Mentally Prepare the U.S. Men's and Women's Volleyball Teams for Paris

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveKidMD is pleased to announce that Chris Koutures, MD, FAAP has been selected by USA Volleyball to be a part of the support staff preparing the Olympic athletes for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

As over 500 U.S. Olympic athletes vie for their chance at glory and gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics, hundreds of medical personnel are working in the background to help them fulfill their dreams.

U.S. team physicians must have a strong sports medicine background. With USA Volleyball and other national teams/governing bodies, there are multiple specialists such as certified athletic trainers, sports dieticians, strength and condition specialists, chiropractors, massage therapists, physical therapists, mental health specialists, and team physicians prepared to offer expertise.

"It is an honor to support these athletes in achieving their athletic goals," stated Dr. Chris Koutures. "As our volleyball athletes return to our Olympic training, we are reconnecting in person, but have never lost full contact. Due to the diligent efforts of our sports medicine team, led by our head athletic trainers, we keep in touch with athletes even when they are playing with other teams. We are prepared for our athletes because our athletes have put a great deal of trust and faith into our work."

This is Dr. Koutures fifth Olympics. One of his most memorable experiences was supporting the U.S. Volleyball teams at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

About ActiveKidMD

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Calif., ActiveKidMD is one of the leading pediatric offices in Orange County. With an emphasis on the whole child, ActiveKidMD specializes not only in pediatric medicine, but also in sports medicine. The website features an "Advice by Sport" section with answers to many questions related to help keep players healthy and injury-free, and to help identify when to call the doctor if an injury occurs.

For more information, please visit http://www.activekidmd.com/.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, ActiveKidMD, 1 9493073737, [email protected], activekidmd.com

SOURCE ActiveKidMD