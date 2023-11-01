ActiveYards® Names New Business Director to Support Dealer Network

"I'm honored to take on this role and to help grow the Active Yards program. Our dealer network is the backbone of the ActiveYards program, and I look forward to supporting them and growing this premiere brand." --Scott Gamble, Business Director, ActiveYards Post this

ActiveYards offers durable, solutions-based products with industry-leading, patented ingenuities to homeowners across the United States and Canada through its exclusive partnerships with dealers and certified installers.

Gamble has been part of Barrette Outdoor Living's Pro Fence team since 2019, most recently serving as Marketing Director. In addition to ActiveYards dealers, Gamble will work closely with the Pro Fence sales team, product development and marketing teams to continually grow and enhance the ActiveYards program.

"I'm honored to take on this role and to help grow the Active Yards program," said Gamble. "Our dealer network is the backbone of the ActiveYards program, and I look forward to supporting them and growing this premiere brand."

