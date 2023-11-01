ActiveYards® Names New Business Director to Support Dealer Network

Scott Gamble has been appointed as the Business Director for ActiveYards by Barrette Outdoor Living, where he will lead national strategies and tactics to support the ActiveYards dealer network, aiming to grow the brand's business.
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Gamble has been named Business Director for ActiveYards by Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®, a premiere brand of high-quality fencing systems within the Oldcastle APG® portfolio. In this role, Gamble will build and execute national strategies and tactics to support the ActiveYards dealer network.
"Part of our commitment to the ActiveYards program is to elevate a strategic leader to work with our dealers to help them substantially grow their business," said Zack Clark, Vice President, Pro Fence, Barrette Outdoor Living. "Scott's passion for the brand, product line and commitment to the ActiveYards customer base make him the ideal person to fill this important role."
ActiveYards offers durable, solutions-based products with industry-leading, patented ingenuities to homeowners across the United States and Canada through its exclusive partnerships with dealers and certified installers.
Gamble has been part of Barrette Outdoor Living's Pro Fence team since 2019, most recently serving as Marketing Director. In addition to ActiveYards dealers, Gamble will work closely with the Pro Fence sales team, product development and marketing teams to continually grow and enhance the ActiveYards program.
"I'm honored to take on this role and to help grow the Active Yards program," said Gamble. "Our dealer network is the backbone of the ActiveYards program, and I look forward to supporting them and growing this premiere brand."
About ActiveYards by Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.
ActiveYards® offers fencing for your life, and is a leading American brand of high-quality vinyl, aluminum and mixed material fencing and railing systems for professional contractors and homeowners. With certified dealer locations across the country, ActiveYards offers a wide variety of products with patented ingenuities to ensure durability. ActiveYards products are manufactured by Barrette Outdoor Living®, a division of Oldcastle APG. For more information, visit http://www.activeyards.com.
About Oldcastle APG
Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information visit oldcastleapg.com.
Media Contact
Maureen Murray, Barrette Outdoor Living, 973-713-7367, [email protected], https://www.barretteoutdoorliving.com/
