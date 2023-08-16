Activist Artists Management Selects Climate Activist Sharona Shnayder as 2023-2024 Foundation Fellow

"I may be a minority, a woman, an immigrant, African and Jewish all wrapped into one, but most importantly I'm a changemaker. Someone who cares immensely about having a future on earth..." - Activist Foundation Fellow, Sharona Shnayder Tweet this

"I'm honored and excited to expand my environmental activism work with the help of the Activist Foundation Fellowship," said Shnayder. "I may be a minority, a woman, an immigrant, African and Jewish all wrapped into one, but most importantly I'm a changemaker. Someone who cares immensely about having a future on earth, where all people and the natural environment can thrive together, and is taking the necessary steps to get there. This grant from the Activist Foundation, along with the vital support of the team they have assembled, will help me pave a way to further uplift the crucial actions, voices and mechanisms needed to address the global emergency we're facing."

The Activist Foundation works with organizations and leaders who approach systemic problems strategically, understanding that all social issues are deeply connected to one another. It is through this lens that we hope to find the solutions to affect real change. The Activist Foundation created the Activist Artists Fellowship in 2020 to support young activists working to change the world. In addition to providing Shnayder a day-to-day pro bono team, which includes management, publicity, legal, business management, agency representation, partnerships and strategic alliances, digital marketing, and content creation representatives, Activist will curate and appoint a Fellowship Advisory Council consisting of specialists in relevant areas to support Shnayder's work. All representatives and advisors provide pro bono services at no cost to the Fellow.

At just 20 years old, Shnayder helped launch Tuesdays for Trash (T4T), a worldwide movement to clean up trash. The fast-growing organization now has chapters on every continent except Antarctica. Every Tuesday, T4T encourages individuals and groups all over the world to join together and pick up trash in their local area (safely and responsibly) and then share it by using the hashtag #TuesdaysForTrash to spread the message and encourage others. The movement currently spans 40+ countries and has removed a collective total of 31,000 pounds of garbage from the environment. Participating in T4T allows individuals and communities to learn about the crisis in their own backyards while weaponizing their voice and actions for change, both in their everyday routines and on a systematic level. Tuesdays for Trash creates a connection between people and nature in an unforgettable way that fosters growth and relationships built on attainable incentives.

Shnayder is a powerful voice and an inspiring activist with a passion for intersectional climate justice. Born and raised in Nigeria, Shnayder moved to Portland, Oregon when she was 8 years old. She graduated with honors from Portland State University and is currently based in Tel Aviv, Israel. She holds multiple communications and diplomacy positions in the climate realm, including serving as Chairwoman for the social justice nonprofit Ourstreetspdx. Her work has been featured in major news outlets including Global Citizen, CNN, and The Times of Israel. She was named Leader of the Year by the Tod'Aers Global Network in 2022, received the Audi Environmental scholarship in 2022 leading her to become a One Young World Ambassador, and was recently named a National Geographic Young Explorer. She has published many op-eds, blog pieces, and essays related to her efforts on the global garbage crisis.

About Activist Artists Management:

Activist Artists Management is a top-tier, full-service Music and Film/TV talent management, integrated media and advisory firm founded on the belief that artists, actors, and brands can create positive change in the world. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta, Activist's clients include The Lumineers, Empire of the Sun, the Grateful Dead, Dead & Company (co-manager Azoff/Moir), Bobby Weir, Dwight Yoakam, The Pretty Reckless, Young The Giant, Brittney Spencer and Michael Franti & Spearhead, as well as iconic actors Ken Watanabe and David Alan Grier, screenwriters Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Godzilla Vs Kong), Jeff Eastin (White Collar), Oscar-winning media company Lion Forge Animation (Hair Love), Southern Poverty Law Center and Human Rights Watch. Additional areas of focus include Media Rights Consulting for All Elite Wrestling, Cannabis Advisory, Branding and Licensing Consulting, and a Family Office Practice. Along with actively measuring and reducing the firm's own carbon footprint, Activist supports vetted and diverse carbon-fighting tours and projects to eliminate significantly more greenhouse gas pollution than we create, with one goal of making our operations climate positive.

For more information, please visit activist.co.

Media Contact

Jill Mango, SpinLab Communications, 1 9142608617, [email protected], https://spinlab.net

SOURCE Activist Artists Management