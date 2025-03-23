ActivityTimeline Achieves AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 Certification: Strengthening Security and Trust

ActivityTimeline, a leading workload and capacity management app for Atlassian Jira, has successfully achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, reinforcing their commitment to data security and trust for our customers.

TALLINN, Estonia, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActivityTimeline, a leading workload and resource management app for Atlassian Jira, has successfully achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, reinforcing their commitment to data security and trust for our customers. ActivityTimeline by Reliex offers full visibility into the team's workload, enabling capacity planning, time tracking, and insightful reporting - all seamlessly integrated into Jira to enhance project management and team efficiency.

The audit was conducted by Accorp Partners CPA LLC, the independent System and Organization Controls (SOC) certification provider. The rigorous evaluation assessed ActivityTimeline's security policies, procedures, and controls to ensure they align with the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

AICPA SOC 2 is a widely recognized security framework designed to ensure that service providers securely manage customer data. This compliance standard evaluates key principles such as security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2 compliance is available in two forms: Type 1, which assesses the design of security controls at a specific point in time, and Type 2, which evaluates their operational effectiveness over a set period. Achieving Type 2 certification demonstrates that ActivityTimeline's security controls consistently perform as designed, ensuring robust protection for our users.

Obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to data security and risk management. ActivityTimeline users can confidently rely on its platform for secure, reliable, and compliant resource planning and time-tracking in Jira. Protecting customer data remains a top priority, and we will continue to uphold the highest security standards.

About Reliex

Reliex is an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner that provides Jira apps for managing teams and organizing their workflows productively. Now 5,000+ teams around the world using Reliex's apps: ActivityTimeline, Email Digest and Find Duplicates for Jira. For more details or to obtain a copy of the AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 report, please visit the Trust Center or contact an account representative via form.

