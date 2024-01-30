Activu & enxchange Collaborate to Exhibit a Next-Gen Energy Ecosystem at Distributech 2024 in Orlando, Florida

Together, these solutions offer the most complete situational awareness, operations management, and collaboration solution for utility operations teams... Efficient data handling and collaboration are essential for optimizing operations. Post this

David Swank, CEO of enxchange, underscored the increasing need for a comprehensive operational picture for energy providers and users, stating, "Each solution represented in the ei360 platform like a VPP, or IDRP, is pivotal to an operational environment experiencing a surge in data volume, where efficient data handling and collaboration are essential for optimizing operations." Distributech participants are offered the opportunity to explore not only a wide spectrum of solutions that are defining the future of situational awareness, operations management, and collaborative efforts but also the innovative enx Mobile Microgrid.

David added, "This exploration is critical for understanding how the ei360 platform orchestrates both utility loads and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) loads on a singular platform, highlighting the seamless integration capabilities and the sophisticated management of energy systems. Our platform is designed to grow alongside the expanding scope of energy data and components, providing a unified operational interface for stakeholders in various locations, with the added advantage of 'digital twin' technology to significantly refine the precision of our predictive models."

In addition to Distributech, the Next-Gen Energy Ecosystem from Activu and enx will exhibit at the NRECA Tech Advantage Expo, the following week in San Antonio, Texas.

Among the Next-Gen experiences available in the exhibit, are interactive demonstrations from:

Activu

At the core of a Next-Gen Command Center, Activu's vis/ability software platform securely bundles any SCADA, applications, visual content, video streams, internal or external devices, and resources into an organized, dynamic view of the entire operation. Vis/ability makes this common operating picture sharable, interactive, and seamless on video walls, workstations, conference rooms, remote, and mobile devices. Developed in the USA by Activu, an ISO 27001-certified company, vis/ability is NERC-CIP-certified, and is the same software approved for use in the most secure federal and military facilities. Also used by emergency operations, global organizations, and transportation agencies, vis/ability is uniquely suited to enabling efficient collaboration in an Integrated Operations environment.

enxchange

enx ei360, the software platform from enxchange, connects the physical environment through digital twin technology enabled through graph architecture, orchestrating assets to be managed as a system of systems. This enables assets and data to be viewed and interacted with as dynamic, actionable, and intuitive components of the whole. enx customers use the ei360 platform to manage a range of solutions addressing grid modernization for resiliency, renewable energy integration, virtual power plants, microgrids, energy storage systems, demand response management, advanced metering, data analytics for optimization, distributed energy resource management, asset management with predictive maintenance, electric vehicle infrastructure, and energy efficiency initiatives. These solutions are integral to addressing the complex operational, environmental, and customer-related challenges facing the utility sector today.

The Next-Gen Energy Ecosystem from Activu and enxchange will exhibit, with refreshments, in booth #1425 at the Distributech International Expo in Orlando, Florida, from February 27-29, and at NRECA Tech Advantage Expo booth #1729 in San Antonio, Texas, from March 4-6, 2024.

About Activu

Activu makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Users of Activu's software platform see, share, and respond to events in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management.

Activu software, solutions, and services benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the globe. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop command center visualization technology, more than 1,300 control rooms depend on Activu.

About enxchange

enxchange is a pioneer in developing and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower energy efficiency and sustainability. Our patented platform marks a breakthrough in the way energy assets are managed, offering unprecedented control and intelligence to both providers and consumers.

The enx ei360 platform is revolutionizing the energy sector by replacing outdated systems with a model that prioritizes enhanced visibility, insightful analytics, and robust data management to achieve sustainable energy outcomes. At the core of enx's success is its diverse alliance ecosystem, which includes the following key integrations:

An intelligent marketplace that simplifies the sourcing of energy solutions; a command center platform for real-time operational visibility and collaboration; secure and reliable network management; graph architecture to enable sophisticated data relationship management for analytics; and various hardware elements within smart building infrastructures, further enhancing connectivity in the energy management domain.

These integrations demonstrate the diverse and comprehensive nature of the ecosystem within the enx ei360 platform, covering various aspects of energy management and data insights and analytics.

Adam Saynuk, Activu, 973-343-4920, [email protected], https://www.activu.com/utilities-energy

Sandi Coughlin, enx, 512-944-6230, [email protected], https://enxei360.com

