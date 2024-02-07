Activu announces general availability of vis/ability version 6.6 outside the United States

Vis/ability 6.6 adds to its growing library of integrations, features, and functionality that support, enhance, and automate critical operations globally. Post this

"Vis/ability, from Activu, is completely designed and developed in the United States, and benefits people and organizations around the world," said Paul Noble, CEO of Activu. "Vis/ability is the only platform of its kind, delivering seamless situational awareness to and from people in critical functions, wherever they are—on-site in control rooms, virtual command centers anywhere, remotely, and on mobile devices."

Among a host of other enhancements, vis/ability's latest update adds more automations and integrations to its existing stable of resources, for a proactive common operating picture driven by popular platforms like ServiceNow, Splunk, Waze, Omnilert, Zoom, many popular VMS platforms, and more.

Vis/ability 6.6 from Activu is available worldwide, now.

Media Contact

Adam Saynuk, Activu, 9733434920, [email protected], activu.com

SOURCE Activu