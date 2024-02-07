Activu announces general availability of vis/ability version 6.6 outside the United States

Activu, the software and solutions provider for command centers and critical operations, announced the latest version of its flagship software platform, vis/ability version 6.6, is now generally available to customers outside the United States.
ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activu, the software and solutions provider for command centers and critical operations, announced the latest version of its flagship software platform, vis/ability version 6.6, is now generally available to customers outside the United States.
Customers in Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Israel, India, Philippines, and elsewhere, now have access to the latest upgrade, vis/ability 6.6, which adds to its growing library of integrations, features, and functionality that support, enhance, and automate critical operations globally.
"Vis/ability, from Activu, is completely designed and developed in the United States, and benefits people and organizations around the world," said Paul Noble, CEO of Activu. "Vis/ability is the only platform of its kind, delivering seamless situational awareness to and from people in critical functions, wherever they are—on-site in control rooms, virtual command centers anywhere, remotely, and on mobile devices."
Among a host of other enhancements, vis/ability's latest update adds more automations and integrations to its existing stable of resources, for a proactive common operating picture driven by popular platforms like ServiceNow, Splunk, Waze, Omnilert, Zoom, many popular VMS platforms, and more.
Vis/ability 6.6 from Activu is available worldwide, now.
