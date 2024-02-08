Activu Corporation Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Leader in command centers and critical operations verifies its data security practices with compliance for critical industry standards
ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activu Corporation, the solutions provider for command centers and critical operations in Utilities, Airports, U.S. Government, Transportation, and others, announced it has received the ISO 27001 certification.
An internationally accepted third-party accreditation, The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Activu's commitment to the highest information security standards and practices, and affirms Activu holds its systems, people, and facilities to the rigorous requirements outlined in the ISO 27001 specification. Activu's customers use the company's software and services to support critical operations in U.S. Government, state, and local agencies, as well as public and private organizations.
"We've undertaken significant efforts to improve our cybersecurity over the years", said John Previty, Activu's Information Security Officer. "This certification represents the culmination of that work and is an indicator for our clients that our security posture meets international standards and will continue to improve over time."
Activu adds the ISO 27001 certification to other standards which the company's software platform meets or exceeds, including NERC-CIP for utilities and critical infrastructure, and Authorization To Operate in government and military environments. Additionally, Activu's platform itself, vis/ability, is instrumental in many organizations' security and cyber security operations, through integrations with the tools that monitor their networks and facilities against intrusion and anomalies.
Media Contact
Adam Saynuk, Activu, 9733434920, [email protected], activu.com
SOURCE Activu
Share this article