Activu Corporation Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

"We've undertaken significant efforts to improve our cybersecurity over the years", said John Previty, Activu's Information Security Officer. "This certification represents the culmination of that work and is an indicator for our clients that our security posture meets international standards and will continue to improve over time."

Activu adds the ISO 27001 certification to other standards which the company's software platform meets or exceeds, including NERC-CIP for utilities and critical infrastructure, and Authorization To Operate in government and military environments. Additionally, Activu's platform itself, vis/ability, is instrumental in many organizations' security and cyber security operations, through integrations with the tools that monitor their networks and facilities against intrusion and anomalies.

