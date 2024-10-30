Actor and Social Media Influencer Nathaniel Buzolic (Nate Buzz) Launches New Faith Podcast "Against the Grain"

We're amplifying the voices exploring how faith can be a powerful force for good in today's culture. Post this

"This podcast is about meaningful, honest conversations," said Buzolic. "With Against the Grain, I want to show how a life rooted in faith can be messy, but in the end thrive, even in today's cultural climate. We'll dig deep into the experiences, struggles, and triumphs that come with staying true to Christian values when the world challenges them."

Each episode of Against the Grain brings a fresh perspective on the intersection of faith and modern life. In its first 2 episodes, Buzolic sits down with David Latting and Bryce Crawford, two of social media's most-viewed Christian content creators, for discussions on their personal faith journeys and the responsibility of using their platforms to inspire millions.

Best known for his roles in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Buzolic's impact goes far beyond the small screen. With an audience of 5M+ followers across social media, he is reaching a new generation of young Christian Americans where they are: on social media.

Listen to the first two episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube now.

ABOUT AGAINST THE GRAIN

Against the Grain is a series where faith meets culture head-on in candid, thought-provoking conversations. Known for his Hollywood career and deep spiritual insights, Nathaniel Buzolic explores what it means to live a faith-centered life in a world that often pulls in the opposite direction.

ABOUT SOULSHOP

SoulShop is a the next-gen faith-driven media company producing high-impact content across TV, film, podcasts, and digital platforms. SoulShop works with top creators and studios to tell stories that inspire, engage, and connect deeply with audiences. SoulShop's portfolio includes a feature film with the American Cancer Society, an anthology series spotlighting women in the Bible, and documentaries on 20th-century Christian heroes, in addition to reaching hundreds of millions of people online across their wholly owned social media channels. Backed by industry powerhouses like Adam Goodman, Lecrae, and Mark Burnett, SoulShop continues to raise the bar for faith driven media.

