Actor Jason Dohring Reveals the Book that Transformed His Life -- Live at Barnes & Noble Fullerton, October 24

"For years I thought something was wrong with me—that maybe I wasn't good enough. Dianetics helped me see that those thoughts weren't really me, and that changed everything," said Dohring.

From his early acting days to the pressures of Hollywood success, Dohring will share how the insights he discovered in Dianetics helped him overcome barriers, regain confidence and find stability amid the constant ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

"When you realize those doubts aren't really you and you can actually get rid of them for good, you start to live with more purpose," Dohring said. "That's something I want to help more people achieve."

First published in 1950, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health has become a global phenomenon—translated into more than 50 languages and regarded as one of the most influential books on the human mind and personal growth.

Dohring's story speaks to anyone who has ever questioned themselves or felt held back by doubt, offering a practical message of hope and self-discovery that resonates far beyond Hollywood.

The Barnes & Noble event will feature a live conversation, audience Q&A and book signing—offering fans the opportunity to meet Jason, hear his story firsthand and discover the book that helped him redefine his outlook and purpose.

Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org.

