Actress Allie Shehorn Files Civil Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Violence and Violent Assault by Former Partner

"No one should ever have to endure the violence I experienced. Coming forward has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but I hope by speaking out, I can help others feel less alone." Post this

On May 8, 2026, following a jury trial in Los Angeles County, Pasqual was convicted of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and multiple domestic violence-related charges related to the attack on Ms. Shehorn. He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a potential life sentence in state prison.

"No one should ever have to endure the violence I experienced," said Allie Shehorn. "Coming forward has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but I hope by speaking out, I can help others feel less alone. Survivors deserve support, safety, and the chance to heal without fear or shame."

According to the complaint, Ms. Shehorn suffered severe physical injuries and lasting trauma as a result of the alleged conduct. The lawsuit further alleges that the abuse occurred within the context of an intimate relationship and reflects broader patterns of coercion, violence, and control experienced by many survivors.

"Survivors often carry enormous emotional burdens long before they ever enter a courtroom," said attorney Micha Star Liberty. "Civil litigation can be an important tool not only for accountability, but for restoring voice, dignity, and agency."

The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Media Contact:

Micha Star Liberty

Liberty Law, Inc.

www.libertylaw.com

[email protected]

510-645-1000

Media Contact

Micha Star Liberty, Liberty Law, Inc., 1 510-645-1000, [email protected], https://libertylaw.com/

SOURCE Liberty Law, Inc.