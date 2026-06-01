Actress Allie Shehorn Files Civil Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Violence and Violent Assault by Former Partner

Actress and special effects artist Allie Shehorn has filed a civil lawsuit in California against actor Nick Pasqual alleging sexual battery, gender violence, assault, and related claims arising from an alleged violent attack. Pasqual was previously convicted in Los Angeles County of attempted murder and multiple related charges connected to the attack.
LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Liberty Law, Inc., actress and special effects artist Allie Shehorn has filed a civil lawsuit in California against her former romantic partner, actor Nick Pasqual, alleging sexual battery, gender violence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence arising from an alleged violent attack that left her with severe physical and emotional injuries.
The complaint alleges that Pasqual subjected Ms. Shehorn to escalating abuse and ultimately carried out a violent assault and stabbing that nearly took her life. The lawsuit seeks accountability for the profound harm Ms. Shehorn has endured and highlights the devastating realities survivors of intimate partner violence continue to face.
On May 8, 2026, following a jury trial in Los Angeles County, Pasqual was convicted of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and multiple domestic violence-related charges related to the attack on Ms. Shehorn. He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a potential life sentence in state prison.
"No one should ever have to endure the violence I experienced," said Allie Shehorn. "Coming forward has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but I hope by speaking out, I can help others feel less alone. Survivors deserve support, safety, and the chance to heal without fear or shame."
According to the complaint, Ms. Shehorn suffered severe physical injuries and lasting trauma as a result of the alleged conduct. The lawsuit further alleges that the abuse occurred within the context of an intimate relationship and reflects broader patterns of coercion, violence, and control experienced by many survivors.
"Survivors often carry enormous emotional burdens long before they ever enter a courtroom," said attorney Micha Star Liberty. "Civil litigation can be an important tool not only for accountability, but for restoring voice, dignity, and agency."
The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
Media Contact:
Micha Star Liberty
Liberty Law, Inc.
510-645-1000
Media Contact
Micha Star Liberty, Liberty Law, Inc., 1 510-645-1000, [email protected], https://libertylaw.com/
SOURCE Liberty Law, Inc.
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