Acubalance Fertility Clinic in Vancouver Highlights New Research Offering Hope for Women with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Clinic, a leader in integrative fertility care located in Vancouver BC, shares promising findings from a 2024 Frontiers in Medicine review. The study, "The Effects of Acupuncture on Patients with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome," highlights acupuncture's impact on fertility and hormonal health for women with POI and PCOS.
Study Highlights
This umbrella review analyzed 38 meta-analyses covering over 46,000 patients, revealing acupuncture's effectiveness in improving reproductive and metabolic outcomes:
- For PCOS: Increased pregnancy and ovulation rates, reduced luteinizing hormone (LH) and testosterone levels, and improved insulin resistance, body mass index (BMI), and hormonal balance.
- For POI: Improved hormonal markers like estradiol, FSH, and LH/FSH ratios, and enhanced ovarian responsiveness and menstrual regularity.
These findings provide hope for women struggling with infertility, failed IVF cycles, or poor egg quality, offering new pathways to address hormonal and metabolic imbalances.
Acubalance's Integrative Approach
Acubalance combines acupuncture with evidence informed therapies for holistic fertility support, including:
- Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT): Boosts ovarian function, enhances uterine receptivity, and improves cellular energy production.
- Naturopathic Nutrient IV Therapy: Delivers essential vitamins and minerals to improve egg quality, regulate hormones, and reduce stress.
- Chinese Herbal Medicine: Balances hormones and supports overall reproductive health.
- Thyroid and Iron Optimization: Ensures optimal levels for ovulation, energy, and endometrial health.
Real Hope for Fertility Challenges
"This study affirms what we see in our clinic daily: the transformative power of acupuncture and integrative therapies," says Dr. Lorne Brown, clinical director at Acubalance. "Our approach provides hope for those facing complex fertility issues, helping them achieve their dreams of building a family."
About Acubalance
Acubalance, located in Vancouver, BC, is a pioneer in combining traditional Chinese medicine with modern science. For over 25 years, they have empowered individuals with holistic, evidence-based treatments to optimize fertility and overall health.
