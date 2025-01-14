Acubalance Fertility Clinic in Vancouver Highlights New Research Offering Hope for Women with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Acubalance Wellness Clinic, a leader in integrative fertility care, announces findings from a 2024 Frontiers in Medicine review, highlighting the benefits of acupuncture for women with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The comprehensive review, covering over 46,000 patients, demonstrates acupuncture's effectiveness in enhancing fertility and hormonal health by improving pregnancy rates, hormonal balance, and ovarian function. Acubalance's integrative approach, which combines acupuncture with Low-Level Laser Therapy, Naturopathic Nutrient IV Therapy, Chinese Herbal Medicine, and thyroid and iron optimization, offers holistic support for those facing fertility challenges. Dr. Lorne Brown, Clinical Director, affirms the transformative impact of these therapies, providing new hope for individuals struggling with infertility. For over 25 years, Acubalance has been at the forefront of blending traditional Chinese medicine with modern science, delivering evidence-based treatments to optimize fertility and overall health.

Study Highlights