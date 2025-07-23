Acubalance Offers Onsite Acupuncture and Integrative Fertility Care at Olive Fertility Centre, Supporting IVF Outcomes

As BC launches a IVF funding program, Acubalance Wellness Centre can help you make the most of it. Post this

This integrated approach to IVF reflects a growing trend in fertility care—one that acknowledges the emotional and physical demands of IVF and offers whole-person support.

The Acubalance model of care at Olive Fertility aligns closely with a June 2025 published peer-reviewed study from University Hospitals Connor Whole Health and Case Western Reserve University (Ohio), which found that WS-TCM, when delivered alongside IVF, significantly reduced patient-reported pain, stress, and anxiety.

The study, titled Clinical Delivery of Whole Systems Traditional Chinese Medicine and Impacts Upon Patient Reported Outcomes During IVF, analyzed nearly 1,900 treatments and documented clinically significant reductions in anxiety (−2.22), stress (−2.11), and pain (−1.38) immediately following treatment.

"Acupuncture and whole-systems TCM may serve as a helpful tool to reduce discomfort and psychological strain during IVF," said lead author Christine Kaiser, DACM, LAc. "This approach can support a more comprehensive care model."

At Acubalance, patients can access this model through personalized care that includes:

Acupuncture

Low-level laser therapy (LLLT)

Chinese herbal medicine

Lifestyle and nutrition counseling

Mind-body support

In addition, To learn more or schedule a complimentary consult:

https://acubalance.ca/contact/

https://acubalance.ca/ivf-acupuncture-transfer-olive-fertility/

