Acubalance Offers Onsite Acupuncture and Integrative Fertility Care at Olive Fertility Centre, Supporting IVF Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre, a leading integrative fertility clinic based in Vancouver, is proud to support patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), including onsite acupuncture and laser therapy at Olive Fertility Centre on the day of embryo transfer. As BC launches a IVF funding program, Acubalance can help you make the most of it.
Acubalance has collaborated with Olive Fertility Centre for several years, providing onsite acupuncture and LLLT on embryo transfer day. A two-year internal chart review audit conducted at Olive found that patients who received Acubalance's IVF acupuncture support had higher pregnancy rates and lower miscarriage rates compared to those who did not. Outcomes were even more favourable among those who also received acupuncture and LLLT in the weeks leading up to their transfer.
This integrated approach to IVF reflects a growing trend in fertility care—one that acknowledges the emotional and physical demands of IVF and offers whole-person support.
The Acubalance model of care at Olive Fertility aligns closely with a June 2025 published peer-reviewed study from University Hospitals Connor Whole Health and Case Western Reserve University (Ohio), which found that WS-TCM, when delivered alongside IVF, significantly reduced patient-reported pain, stress, and anxiety.
The study, titled Clinical Delivery of Whole Systems Traditional Chinese Medicine and Impacts Upon Patient Reported Outcomes During IVF, analyzed nearly 1,900 treatments and documented clinically significant reductions in anxiety (−2.22), stress (−2.11), and pain (−1.38) immediately following treatment.
"Acupuncture and whole-systems TCM may serve as a helpful tool to reduce discomfort and psychological strain during IVF," said lead author Christine Kaiser, DACM, LAc. "This approach can support a more comprehensive care model."
At Acubalance, patients can access this model through personalized care that includes:
- Acupuncture
- Low-level laser therapy (LLLT)
- Chinese herbal medicine
- Lifestyle and nutrition counseling
- Mind-body support
In addition, To learn more or schedule a complimentary consult:
https://acubalance.ca/contact/
https://acubalance.ca/ivf-acupuncture-transfer-olive-fertility/
