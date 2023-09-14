Acubalance Wellness Centre Celebrates 18 Years of Excellence with Best of Vancouver 2023

This award highlights their dedication to providing high-quality integrative care. Acubalance has consistently earned this distinction for its Acupuncture and Naturopathic clinic for 18 years. They are renowned for their innovative approach to fertility treatment, including pioneering on-site acupuncture for IVF in Vancouver British Columbia. Additionally, they are the first clinic in the province to introduce Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for fertility, offering promising results for age-related reproductive issues, pain, and injury. Acubalance Wellness Centre is internationally recognized for its comprehensive approach to natural fertility treatment, addressing various health concerns, including infertility, pregnancy support, fatigue, anxiety, digestive problems, hormonal imbalances, and weight management through Chinese medicine, acupuncture, naturopathy, and functional medicine.

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre is proud to announce that they have been voted in the Best of Naturopath and Acupuncture Clinic in Vancouver in the Georgia Straight Best of Vancouver Awards 2023.

We are so proud to have received this BOV Award as it recognizes the level of integrative care we strive to provide for our patients. Acubalance Wellness Centre has been voted in the Best of Vancouver for Acupuncture and Naturopathic clinic for our 18th year. Deemed a "fertility innovator," Acubalance is one of Canada's leading natural fertility clinics and is internationally known for a ground-breaking approach to treating infertility and pregnancy. Our practitioners are highly trained and dedicated to providing the best patient experience and outcomes.

Acubalance has been renowned for a number of firsts in natural fertility care. As an innovator in integrative fertility treatment, Dr. Brown pioneered the use of on-site acupuncture treatment in fertility clinics for IVF in British Columbia and now works closely with Olive Fertility Centre. "We want to congratulate Olive Fertility for being voted Best Fertility Clinic of Vancouver."

Acubalance is also the first clinic in British Columbia to introduce the use of Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for fertility. This clinically tested treatment uses a "cold" laser to stimulate blood flow to the reproductive organs and enhance cellular energy production. LLLT is particularly promising for couples coping with age-related reproductive problems. Clinical evidence has also shown LLLT to be effective for pain and injury.

Acubalance Wellness Centre is Vancouver British Columbia's leading natural fertility clinic. It is internationally known for treating infertility and pregnancy support, as well as fatigue, anxiety, digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, and unwanted weight gain. Our integrated approach incorporates research-based and time-tested treatments with Chinese medicine, acupuncture, naturopathy, and functional medicine.

Media Contact

Lorianne Slauenwhite, Acubalance, 1 6043962886, [email protected], acubalance.ca

SOURCE Acubalance