Acubalance Wellness Centre Celebrates 19 Years of Excellence with Best of Vancouver 2024

Acubalance Wellness Centre is proud to announce it has been named the #1 Acupuncture Clinic in Vancouver in the Georgia Straight Best of Vancouver Awards 2024. Recognized for its integrative care, Acubalance has been a leader in natural fertility treatment for 19 years, offering innovative services like acupuncture for IVF and Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for reproductive health.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre is proud to announce that they have been voted #1 Acupuncture Clinic in Vancouver in the Georgia Straight Best of Vancouver Awards 2024.

We are so proud to have received this BOV Award as it recognizes the level of integrative care we strive to provide for our patients. Acubalance Wellness Centre has been voted in the Best of Vancouver for Acupuncture and Naturopathic clinic for the past 19 years. Deemed a fertility innovator, Acubalance is one of Canada's leading natural fertility clinics and is internationally known for a ground-breaking approach to treating infertility and pregnancy.

Our practitioners are highly trained and dedicated to providing the best patient experience and outcomes.

Acubalance has been renowned for a number of firsts in natural fertility care. As an innovator in integrative fertility treatment, Dr. Brown pioneered the use of on-site acupuncture treatment in fertility clinics for IVF in British Columbia in 2002 and now works closely with Olive Fertility Centre. We want to congratulate Olive Fertility for being included in the Best Fertility Clinics of Vancouver.

Acubalance hosts the popular Conscious Fertility Podcast where Dr. Lorne Brown shares his wealth of knowledge and insights with a global audience. Acubalance is also an early adopter in British Columbia to introduce the use of Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for fertility. This clinically tested treatment uses a cold laser to stimulate blood flow to the reproductive organs and enhance cellular energy production. LLLT is particularly promising for people coping with age-related reproductive problems, endometriosis, and PCOS. Clinical evidence has also shown LLLT to be effective for pain and injury.

Acubalance Wellness Centre is Vancouver British Columbia's leading natural fertility clinic. It is internationally known for treating infertility and pregnancy support, as well as fatigue, anxiety, digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, and unwanted weight gain. Our integrated approach incorporates research-based and time-tested treatments with Chinese medicine, acupuncture, naturopathy, and functional medicine.

Media Contact

Lorianne Slauenwhite, Acubalance Wellness Centre, 1 6046788600, [email protected], acubalance.ca

SOURCE Acubalance Wellness Centre