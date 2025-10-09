Acubalance Wellness Centre Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence with Best of Vancouver 2025

Acubalance Wellness Centre has once again has been voted in the Georgia Straight's Best of Vancouver for both Acupuncture Clinic and Fertility Clinic in 2025. We are proud to be recognized as one of Vancouver's best for the 20th year in a row! Thank you to our community for your continued support. Deemed a "fertility innovator," Acubalance is one of Canada's leading natural fertility clinics and is internationally known for a ground-breaking approach to treating infertility and pregnancy. Our practitioners are highly trained and dedicated to providing the best patient experience and outcomes.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre is renowned for natural fertility care. As an innovator in integrative fertility treatment, Dr. Brown, Clinical Director of Acubalance Wellness Centre pioneered the use of on-site acupuncture treatment in fertility clinics for IVF in British Columbia and now works closely with Olive Fertility Centre. "We want to congratulate Olive Fertility for being included in the Best Fertility Clinics of Vancouver."