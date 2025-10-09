Acubalance Wellness Centre Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence with Best of Vancouver 2025

Acubalance Wellness Centre has once again has been voted in the Georgia Straight's Best of Vancouver for both Acupuncture Clinic and Fertility Clinic in 2025. We are proud to be recognized as one of Vancouver's best for the 20th year in a row! Thank you to our community for your continued support. Deemed a "fertility innovator," Acubalance is one of Canada's leading natural fertility clinics and is internationally known for a ground-breaking approach to treating infertility and pregnancy. Our practitioners are highly trained and dedicated to providing the best patient experience and outcomes.
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acubalance Wellness Centre is renowned for natural fertility care. As an innovator in integrative fertility treatment, Dr. Brown, Clinical Director of Acubalance Wellness Centre pioneered the use of on-site acupuncture treatment in fertility clinics for IVF in British Columbia and now works closely with Olive Fertility Centre. "We want to congratulate Olive Fertility for being included in the Best Fertility Clinics of Vancouver."
Dr. Brown hosts the popular "Conscious Fertility Podcast," where he shares his wealth of knowledge and insights with a global audience. It features leading experts who, along with Dr Brown guide listeners toward living a peaceful and more present life.
Acubalance Wellness Centre is also the first clinic in British Columbia to introduce the use of Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) for fertility. This clinically tested treatment uses a "cold" laser to stimulate blood flow to the reproductive organs and enhance cellular energy production. LLLT is particularly promising for couples coping with age-related reproductive problems. Clinical evidence has also shown LLLT to be effective for pain and injury.
Acubalance Wellness Centre is Vancouver, British Columbia's leading natural fertility clinic. It is internationally known for treating infertility and pregnancy support, as well as fatigue, anxiety, digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, and unwanted weight gain. Our integrated approach incorporates research-based and time-tested treatments with Chinese medicine, acupuncture, naturopathy, and functional medicine.
Media Contact
Jocelyn Brown, Acubalance Wellness Centre, 1 7788613826, [email protected], acubalance.ca
SOURCE Acubalance Wellness Centre
Share this article