Acuiti Labs Achieves Resounding Success at SAP for Quote-to-Cash Conferences in EMEA and Americas

A highlight of the conference was CEO, Manoj Harbhajanka's captivating keynote speech. Joined by Tiina Kattilakoski, Manoj took the stage to deliver a power-packed presentation on transforming businesses into customer-focused entities. The case study featuring the Posti Group and Acuiti Labs exemplified their ability to drive transformation and achieve exceptional results.

Adding to the excitement, Acuiti Labs hosted an exclusive private cruise boat event for attendees. Against the panoramic backdrop of the River Danube, participants were enthralled by the mesmerizing views of Budapest's iconic Buda and Pest, as well as the enchanting full moon, creating an atmosphere of pure magic. The evening continued with a delightful dinner, fostering valuable networking opportunities for all in attendance. Acuiti Labs bolstered its momentum with an insightful presentation titled "Enabling Self-Service for XaaS Offerings with Q2C Customer Portal," by CTO, Souvik.

The SAP for Quote-to-Cash Conference Americas made its mark on October 18-19, 2023, in Dallas Plano. Acuiti Labs proudly commenced its role as the gold sponsor, leveraging the platform to connect, learn, and grow alongside industry peers.

The conference highlighted exceptional keynote speakers, Manoj and Jhuma, who shared their expertise with the attendees. Acuiti Labs proudly hosted attendees with an unforgettable experience at the Immersive Gamebox, where attendees had a blast immersing themselves in an interactive and engaging environment. The evening continued with a delightful dinner accompanied by delicious food and drinks, as participants formed valuable connections and made lasting memories.

The presence and sponsorship of Acuiti Labs at these conferences underscore their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering unparalleled service. With its cutting-edge technologies and expertise, Acuiti Labs solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the Quote-to-Cash Area.

