Acumen Information Systems (Acumen) acquires Dynavistics

"Acumen and Dynavistics have worked together for many years, and this represents a great fit for both organizations. It will help our Dynavistics clients migrate to the cloud much quicker with more choices." -Todd McDaniel, President of Dynavistics Post this

Paul Crompton, Managing Partner for Acumen, stated, "The addition of the Dynavistics team and clients allows us to add another cloud solution to our portfolio with Business Central while adding the expertise of the Dynavistics team. Additionally, we can now offer the Dynavistics clients alternative solutions through other vendors, making this a very strategic transaction for Acumen."

Todd McDaniel, President of Dynavistics, stated, "Acumen and Dynavistics have worked together for many years, and this represents a great fit for both organizations. It will help our Dynavistics clients migrate to the cloud much quicker with more choices."

"The culture of both organizations is very similar, and the skill sets of the teams will blend incredibly well. The opportunity ahead is huge, and this merger allows us all to maximize that opportunity so clients on both sides can benefit from the collective choice of solutions."

About Acumen Information Systems:

Acumen Information Systems is a leading provider of cloud-based business solutions for ERP, CRM, and general IT Services. Acumen helps organizations achieve their goals and objectives and is dedicated to helping organizations achieve operational excellence. Acumen integrates and deploys accounting, human resources, payroll, and document management solutions. Collectively, the team continues to strategically find new ways to enhance its client's software, whether their solution is on-premise or hosted in the cloud.

Founded in 2008, Acumen has successfully led hundreds of clients in implementing Business management solutions in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit us at www.acumenfl.com or call 407-965-2411.

Media Contact

Steven Phelps, Acumen Information Systems, 1 4079652411 1023, [email protected] , www.acumenfl.com

SOURCE Acumen Information Systems