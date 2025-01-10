Acupuncture Found Effective for Chronic Sciatica Pain in Groundbreaking Study

"This study highlights acupuncture's ability to provide relief for chronic sciatica patients, improving their quality of life significantly." – Dr. Lorne Brown, Clinical Director at Acubalance Wellness Clinic Post this

Conducted in six major hospitals in China, the trial enrolled 216 patients with chronic sciatica caused by herniated discs. Participants received either acupuncture or sham acupuncture over 10 sessions in four weeks. Researchers measured changes in pain and disability using the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) and Oswestry Disability Index (ODI).

Key findings include:

A 30.8 mm reduction in pain on the VAS for the acupuncture group compared to a 14.9 mm reduction in the sham group.

A 13-point improvement in disability scores (ODI) for the acupuncture group compared to 4.9 points in the sham group.

Benefits were evident within two weeks and persisted for a full year.

No serious adverse events were reported, affirming acupuncture's safety.

"This study highlights acupuncture's ability to provide relief for chronic sciatica patients, improving their quality of life significantly," said Dr. Lorne Brown, clinical director at Acubalance in Vancouver].

Combining Acupuncture with Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)

To maximize treatment outcomes, we incorporate Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) alongside acupuncture. LLLT, or photobiomodulation, uses light wavelengths to penetrate tissue, reducing inflammation, stimulating cellular repair, and accelerating recovery.

Why Combine LLLT with Acupuncture?

Enhanced Pain Relief: LLLT blocks pain signals and reduces inflammation.

Accelerated Healing: It promotes tissue repair at the cellular level.

Non-Invasive and Safe: Both therapies are gentle yet effective.

This combined approach creates a powerful synergy, providing comprehensive relief and recovery for sciatica patients.

Implications for Sciatica Sufferers:

With evidence and safety history, acupuncture and LLLT together offer a compelling alternative to medications or surgery. Patients are encouraged to explore these options for lasting pain relief and improved mobility.

About Acubalance

Acubalance, located in Vancouver, BC, for over 25 years, have helped individuals manage pain, including sciatica, through holistic, evidence-based treatments like acupuncture and Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT).

Media Contact

Jocelyn Brown, Acubalance Wellness Centre, 1 6046788600, [email protected], https://acubalance.ca/

SOURCE Acubalance Wellness Centre