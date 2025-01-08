Acute Pain Models in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While the third acute pain model, bunionectomy, will be the primary focus of this webinar, we will also discuss the critical factors that distinguish all three acute pain models, such as benefits, limitations, study timelines and cost differences between each model. Post this

The abdominoplasty model does not require a disease or a specific diagnosis but has exhibited variability among study participants due to its episodic nature of post-surgical pain and often requires a multi-site approach to meet recruitment objectives.

While the third acute pain model, bunionectomy, will be the primary focus of this webinar, we will also discuss the critical factors that distinguish all three acute pain models, such as benefits, limitations, study timelines and cost differences between each model.

The bunionectomy model has been used for more than 25 years to evaluate oral, topical, parenteral and implantable analgesic medications. The variety of completed bunionectomy studies highlights its proven reliability with high assay sensitivity for evaluating analgesia. The post-surgery acute pain model consists of a short, standardized inpatient procedure (30-90 minutes) using different types of anesthesia with post-surgery monitoring ranging from 48 hours to 7 days, depending upon the needs of the study. The procedure involves manipulating many different tissue types, which results in moderate to severe acute pain that typically plateaus for 48-72 hours.

Despite the numerous benefits of this acute pain model, it does come with a few challenges. Adequate and consistent training to reduce variability is a key challenge that encompasses training caregivers and raters. Despite the bunion deformity being a prevalent condition across all populations, recruitment that maintains diversity within the study population can be a difficult challenge to overcome. Two challenges stand out in all three acute pain models. First, each patient has a different pain tolerance, which influences self-reported pain scales. Second, it is crucial to maintain a consistent and controlled environment to reduce variability and confounding factors.

Despite the challenges, the bunionectomy model continues to be a valuable tool with validated clinician-rated and patient-rated assessments for evaluating efficacy and safety of pain management interventions. Clinician-rated evaluations are frequently used to assess safety, such as the Modified Observer's Assessment of Alertness and Sedation (MOAA/S) and the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (CSSRS). Participant-rated assessments are commonly used to evaluate a medication's analgesic efficacy and include time to onset of perceived and/or meaningful relief as well as pain at rest and pain with movement rated on the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) or the Visual Analog Scale (VAS). Given its proven track record of success and favorable experimental conditions, bunionectomy has been the most used acute pain model and is the gold standard for evaluating an analgesic's efficacy in a controlled environment.

