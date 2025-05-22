Acutrack Announces New Book Fulfillment Center in Bethlehem, PA

The most important consideration for fulfillment center locations is proximity to customers. With the addition of our Pennsylvania logistics center, our clients will benefit from East and West Coast-based shipping, meaningfully reducing transit times and lowering shipping costs. Post this

"The most important consideration for fulfillment center locations is proximity to customers," said Raj Barman, CEO of Acutrack. "With the addition of our Pennsylvania logistics center, our clients will benefit from East and West Coast-based shipping, meaningfully reducing transit times and lowering shipping costs."

2-3 Day Shipping is Now Standard for U.S. Book Deliveries

Operating from Livermore, CA, and Bethlehem, PA, fulfillment centers, Acutrack offers its self-publisher and corporate clients 2-3 day book delivery to virtually all continental U.S. addresses, enhancing efficiency and improving the customer experience. It's proven that faster shipping boosts satisfaction, contributes to better reviews, and helps increase sales.

"We understand the competition and high customer expectations that publishers face in today's bookselling marketplace," adds Barman. "We're continually adding economical ways to improve book delivery, increase profits, and provide scalability and growth opportunities. Our authors and booksellers can efficiently reach more customers without expanding their infrastructure."

More About Acutrack

Acutrack is a technology-driven print fulfillment company offering printing and book fulfillment solutions for corporate and self-publishers of all types. It provides state-of-the-art online order fulfillment that quickly and seamlessly connects to any eCommerce platform, including Amazon Marketplace. Acutrack's just-in-time book printing and fulfillment system offers corporate and self-publishers many advantages over book printing on demand, including the ability to scale up book distribution to any size and to sell books in all channels.

