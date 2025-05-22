Acutrack Announces New Book Fulfillment Center in Bethlehem, PA

Additional Logistics Facility Expands Nationwide Reach; Reduces Shipping Times and Costs
LIVERMORE, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acutrack Inc., a leading provider of book fulfillment solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new East Coast fulfillment center in Bethlehem, PA. It will work together with and complement the company's West Coast facility in Livermore, CA.
The expansion builds on Acutrack's commitment to delivering flexible, technology-driven print fulfillment solutions for the growing needs of e-commerce and self-publishing businesses. Because Acutrack now warehouses and ships books from East and West Coast hubs, it offers faster and more cost-effective book delivery to all areas of the United States.
"The most important consideration for fulfillment center locations is proximity to customers," said Raj Barman, CEO of Acutrack. "With the addition of our Pennsylvania logistics center, our clients will benefit from East and West Coast-based shipping, meaningfully reducing transit times and lowering shipping costs."
2-3 Day Shipping is Now Standard for U.S. Book Deliveries
Operating from Livermore, CA, and Bethlehem, PA, fulfillment centers, Acutrack offers its self-publisher and corporate clients 2-3 day book delivery to virtually all continental U.S. addresses, enhancing efficiency and improving the customer experience. It's proven that faster shipping boosts satisfaction, contributes to better reviews, and helps increase sales.
"We understand the competition and high customer expectations that publishers face in today's bookselling marketplace," adds Barman. "We're continually adding economical ways to improve book delivery, increase profits, and provide scalability and growth opportunities. Our authors and booksellers can efficiently reach more customers without expanding their infrastructure."
More About Acutrack
Acutrack is a technology-driven print fulfillment company offering printing and book fulfillment solutions for corporate and self-publishers of all types. It provides state-of-the-art online order fulfillment that quickly and seamlessly connects to any eCommerce platform, including Amazon Marketplace. Acutrack's just-in-time book printing and fulfillment system offers corporate and self-publishers many advantages over book printing on demand, including the ability to scale up book distribution to any size and to sell books in all channels.
Contact: Raj Barman, CEO
1-888-234-3472
[email protected]
Media Contact
Raj Barman, Acutrack, Inc., 1 888-234-3472, [email protected], https://www.acutrack.com/
SOURCE Acutrack, Inc.
Share this article