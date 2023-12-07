Acutrack Announces New Printed Parcel Rate Book Fulfillment; Flexible Low-Cost, Flat Fee Book Shipping

From day one, we've been about printing higher-quality books, speeding up order fulfillment, and expanding profit margins for self-publishers. Every year, we look for ways to improve the value of our service, and Printed Parcel is a breakthrough. It will be our signature offering for 2023-'24. Post this

New Printed Parcel Service Offers Two Shipping Speed Options: Standard and Expedited

Shippers using Acutrack's book fulfillment service with Printed Parcel rates can choose from two flat-rate shipping options. Standard service has a delivery window of 5 to 15 days, or Expedited service with a delivery window of 5 to 7 days. Both have tracking capabilities and real-time shipping updates via the shipper's Acutrack user dashboard. The flat-rate Printed Parcel fees also include U.S. Territories and U.S. Armed Forces destinations.

All books shipped with Acutrack go from the company's Livermore, CA, hub and receive preferential handling by the USPS. Printed parcel is a meaningful value-added service to self-publishers because of the new ability to include other printed materials with book orders. It goes beyond what was previously available when shipping with Media Mail rates and is an outstanding value that facilitates upselling and builds profit margins.

Acutrack Continues with Full-Service Printing Capabilities for Books (Digital and Offset Printing) and Marketing Collateral

Besides the new Printed Parcel shipping rates, Acutrack continues to be an outstanding alternative to print-on-demand for self-publishers. Its just-in-time book printing model combined with the industry's best technology-driven online order fulfillment are a winning combination. Clients can print their books and marketing materials with Acutrack and have them warehoused and ready for order fulfillment.

"From day one, we've been about printing higher quality books, speeding up order fulfillment, and expanding profit margins for self-publishers," Barman said. "Every year, we look for ways to improve the value of our service, and Printed Parcel is a breakthrough. It will be our signature offering for 2023-'24."

The new Printed Parcel shipping program and Acutrack's book printing and fulfillment services are available to self-publishers of all types. The services are excellent tools to boost profitability and improve customer service, especially for those who can predict their book order volume. Books are shipped on the same or next business day after orders are received.

