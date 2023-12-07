Acutrack Announces New Printed Parcel Rate Book Fulfillment; Flexible Low-Cost, Flat Fee Book Shipping

Now Self-Publishers Can Add Printed Items to Book Shipments and Receive Low Shipping Rates with Preferential USPS Handling
LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acutrack, the market-leading book fulfillment service for self-publishers, has announced its new printed parcel service. Combining Acutrack's technology-driven book fulfillment with printed parcel shipping flexibility is revolutionary. Books can now be shipped with other printed material for low rates and preferential handling by the United States Postal Service (USPS). It's an improvement over the previous Media Mail service that allowed only books to be included in packages. Self-publishers can now include printed collateral with book shipments to build better customer relationships and grow their businesses.
"We're always on the lookout for ways to offer our clients better shipping options, and the new Printed Parcel service is a breakthrough," said Raj Barman, CEO, Acutrack. "We're delighted to offer our publisher-clients low flat-rate shipping with expedited handling and the ability to include their marketing materials and other collateral in the packages. We know from experience how beneficial the new capabilities will be for every self-publisher."
New Printed Parcel Service Offers Two Shipping Speed Options: Standard and Expedited
Shippers using Acutrack's book fulfillment service with Printed Parcel rates can choose from two flat-rate shipping options. Standard service has a delivery window of 5 to 15 days, or Expedited service with a delivery window of 5 to 7 days. Both have tracking capabilities and real-time shipping updates via the shipper's Acutrack user dashboard. The flat-rate Printed Parcel fees also include U.S. Territories and U.S. Armed Forces destinations.
All books shipped with Acutrack go from the company's Livermore, CA, hub and receive preferential handling by the USPS. Printed parcel is a meaningful value-added service to self-publishers because of the new ability to include other printed materials with book orders. It goes beyond what was previously available when shipping with Media Mail rates and is an outstanding value that facilitates upselling and builds profit margins.
Acutrack Continues with Full-Service Printing Capabilities for Books (Digital and Offset Printing) and Marketing Collateral
Besides the new Printed Parcel shipping rates, Acutrack continues to be an outstanding alternative to print-on-demand for self-publishers. Its just-in-time book printing model combined with the industry's best technology-driven online order fulfillment are a winning combination. Clients can print their books and marketing materials with Acutrack and have them warehoused and ready for order fulfillment.
"From day one, we've been about printing higher quality books, speeding up order fulfillment, and expanding profit margins for self-publishers," Barman said. "Every year, we look for ways to improve the value of our service, and Printed Parcel is a breakthrough. It will be our signature offering for 2023-'24."
The new Printed Parcel shipping program and Acutrack's book printing and fulfillment services are available to self-publishers of all types. The services are excellent tools to boost profitability and improve customer service, especially for those who can predict their book order volume. Books are shipped on the same or next business day after orders are received.
