Acworth, Georgia's, Dental Care Acworth, Earns the 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist Award from Find Local Doctors

Everyone can enjoy the benefits of a beautiful, healthy smile when they join the dental family at Dental Care Acworth.
ACWORTH, Ga., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 20 years, Dental Care Acworth has been providing residents with exceptional and efficient dental care in a comfortable environment. The dedicated team is deeply committed to ensuring patient comfort. They prioritize creating a stress-free and relaxing environment, understanding that a positive experience is crucial for effective dental care. From the moment patients walk through the door, they are greeted with a warm and friendly atmosphere. The clinic offers amenities such as complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options to make each visit as pleasant as possible. The staff is trained to provide gentle and compassionate care, addressing any concerns and making sure patients feel at ease throughout their treatment.
Dental Care Acworth offers a variety of specialized dental services. They provide general and preventive dentistry, including routine check-ups, cleanings and preventive care to maintain oral health. For those needing orthodontic solutions, they offer clear aligners to straighten teeth without traditional braces. Cosmetic dentistry services, such as teeth whitening and porcelain veneers, are available to enhance the appearance of your smile. For patients with missing teeth, Dental Care Acworth provides dental implants, offering a permanent solution that looks and feels natural. Additionally, they offer complete tooth restorations, including crowns and bridges, to repair and strengthen damaged teeth. Whether protecting, repairing, or enhancing smiles, patients can trust the team at Dental Care Acworth for superior, individualized attention at every step. Additionally, the clinic accepts most dental insurance plans and offers easy payment options to ensure patients can receive the dental treatments and procedures they need when they need them.
"We are so proud to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. Our clinic uses advanced dental technology to ensure patients receive the highest level of oral care possible," says Dr. Brian Mitchell.
More about Dental Care Acworth:
Dr. Brian Mitchell is an esteemed dentist who is trained in multiple facets of dentistry. This allows Dental Care Acworth to address the specific oral health concerns that patients face at each stage of life, ranging from gum disease and TMJ therapy to dentures and dental implants. He completed his undergraduate studies at The University of Georgia and then attended the Medical College of Georgia's School of Dentistry, earning his dental degree. Dr. Arjan Hayer is an active member of the American Dental Association. He attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Sarasota, Florida, and The University of Georgia. Dr. Hayer has completed many hours of continuing education in dental surgery, fixed and removable prosthodontics, Invisalign treatment and endodontics. For more information about Dental Care Acworth, located at 5552 Robin Road, Suite A in Acworth, GA, or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.dentistinacworth.com or call (678) 888-1554.
