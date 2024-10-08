Ad Astra Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its Quality Management System

ISO 9001 certification highlights a company's ability to consistently meet clients' needs and adhere to regulatory and statutory requirements.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad Astra, Inc., a trusted leader in cross-cultural communication services to government and industry, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

The ISO 9001 designation is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard (QMS), set by the International Organization of Standardization. This certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to build an effective quality management system.

Achieving this certification highlights a company's ability to consistently meet clients' needs and adhere to regulatory and statutory requirements.

The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement processes.

"From federal and state government and law enforcement agencies to healthcare, insurance, and pharmaceutical companies, our customers count on Ad Astra to provide the highest quality services possible," said Elena Petrova, founder and CEO of Ad Astra. "For new and prospective customers, this certification helps provide independent validation of our high quality standards, strong customer focus, and culture of constant improvement."

About Ad Astra, Inc.

At Ad Astra, we are architects of connection and communication, building bridges among people and cultures. We support more than 300 languages and dialects, which enables us to promote clearer understanding in any situation. With a dedicated team for every industry in any language, we guarantee specialized attention to ensure your business' unique terminology and nuances are accurately translated. Whether it's legal, medical, technical, or any other field, our language experts can serve your needs in any language, delivering precision and cultural sensitivity. For more information, visit our website at ad-astrainc.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Ad Astra, Inc., [email protected], https://ad-astrainc.com

