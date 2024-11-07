Ad Astra Appoints John Arnott as Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Arnott will lead the continuing development and implementation of Ad Astra's proprietary AI platform.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad Astra, Inc., a leading provider of cross-cultural communication services to government and industry, today announced the appointment of John Arnott as Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to CEO Elena Petrova.

Mr. Arnott is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and emerging technologies. In his prior role as the CEO of C1M.ai, he specialized in leveraging AI for business growth.

Elena Petrova, Ad Astra founder and CEO, said, "We are welcoming John to our executive team at a crucial juncture in the growth and trajectory of this company. The AI revolution is real, and we are taking the lead in our industry by building our own platform for ethical and responsible use of this technology to build bridges among people and cultures. John's unique background and expertise are an ideal fit for the opportunities ahead."

"I'm thrilled to join Ad Astra as CTO, leading our journey as an AI-powered technology company," said Mr. Arnott. "Our innovative SaaS solution is set to revolutionize the industry. With my background in AI implementation and digital transformation, I'm eager to drive our platform's development, ensuring we deliver scalable AI solutions that empower our clients.

John's diverse background spans healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services, complemented by founding three tech-focused ventures. His expertise lies in business intelligence, data analytics, digital marketing, and artificial intelligence implementation.

On leveraging this expertise in his new role, Mr. Arnott commented, "At Ad Astra, we're not just adapting to the AI revolution – we're shaping it, and I'm excited to guide our talented team in this transformative endeavor."

A prolific author, John has written three books, including his latest work on enterprise AI adoption. This book provides executives with practical frameworks for implementing AI technologies across various business functions. His other two books focus on measurable marketing results and content marketing strategies.

John holds several certifications, including Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO) and Certified HIPAA Professional (CHP). His unique blend of technical knowledge, business acumen, and strategic insight makes him well-equipped to lead technology initiatives and drive innovation in AI-driven environments.

About Ad Astra, Inc.

At Ad Astra, we are architects of connection and communication, building bridges among people and cultures. We support more than 300 languages and dialects, which enables us to promote clearer understanding in any situation. With a dedicated team for every industry in any language, we guarantee specialized attention to ensure your business' unique terminology and nuances are accurately translated. Whether it's legal, medical, technical, or any other field, our language experts can serve your needs in any language, delivering precision and cultural sensitivity. For more information, visit our website at ad-astrainc.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Ad Astra, Inc., 1 (844) 203-4242, [email protected], https://ad-astrainc.com

SOURCE Ad Astra, Inc.