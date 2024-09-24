Ad Astra Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security

Unqualified audit by independent firm provides assurance to cloud-based customers entrusting Ad Astra with sensitive information.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad Astra, Inc., a leading provider of cross cultural communication services to government and industry, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Ad Astra provides enterprise-level security for customer data.

The independent examination, conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide, validates that Ad Astra's security practices and controls manage customer data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

"Our customers include federal and state government agencies, healthcare, insurance, pharmaceutical, and education providers – and data security is critical," said Elena Petrova, founder and CEO of Ad Astra. "These customers trust us with critical, sensitive information, and protecting that data is a top priority for us. This audit provides validation and assurance for our customers that we take security as seriously as they do."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed to ensure the personal assets of an organization's potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

About Ad Astra

At Ad Astra, we are architects of connection and communication, building bridges among people and cultures. We support more than 300 languages and dialects, which enables us to promote clearer understanding in any situation. With a dedicated team for every industry in any language, we guarantee specialized attention to ensure your business' unique terminology and nuances are accurately translated. Whether it's legal, medical, technical, or any other field, our language experts can serve your needs in any language, delivering precision and cultural sensitivity. For more information, visit our website at ad-astrainc.com.

