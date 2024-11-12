Ad Astra Further Enhances Talented Corporate Team with Two New Director-Level Appointments

Strategic hires will support Ad Astra's continued growth and expansion, reinforcing its ability to continue delivering world-class services at scale.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad Astra, Inc., a trusted leader in cross-cultural communication services to government and industry, is strengthening its lineup of director-level talent with the addition of two new appointments to government sales and interpretation teams. These strategic hires will support Ad Astra's continued growth and expansion, reinforcing its ability to continue delivering world-class services at scale.

Elena Petrova, Ad Astra founder and CEO, said, "As we embark on this next stage of Ad Astra's growth trajectory, we are thrilled to welcome these talented, professional women to the global Ad Astra family!"

Paris Moeini, Director of Interpretation:

Fluent in five languages, Paris has over 17 years of experience in language translation leadership, operation management, and customer satisfaction in both private and government sectors. She is a US Army veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, and former Command Language Program Manager, leading a military linguistics training program. She holds an Executive MBA degree from Stern School of Business NYU.

"Languages do not just describe reality. Languages create the reality they describe." – Paris Moeini

Emily Layher, Director of Government Sales:

With over a decade of experience in the translation industry, Emily got her start as a German translator at the University of Bonn Economics Lab. Leveraging the unique, direct insights gained as a linguist, she turned her focus to customer success, in roles supporting both government and Fortune 500 corporate clients. She holds language and linguistics certificates from The University of Bonn and University of Chicago, and a BA in German language and literature and European studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"It's a wonderful feeling to help facilitate communication between cultures. The world has so much to learn from one another and building a bridge for that communication is so rewarding each and every day." – Emily Layher

About Ad Astra, Inc.

At Ad Astra, we are architects of connection and communication, building bridges among people and cultures. We support more than 300 languages and dialects, which enables us to promote clearer understanding in any situation. With a dedicated team for every industry in any language, we guarantee specialized attention to ensure your business' unique terminology and nuances are accurately translated. Whether it's legal, medical, technical, or any other field, our language experts can serve your needs in any language, delivering precision and cultural sensitivity. For more information, visit our website at ad-astrainc.com.

