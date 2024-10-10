Ad Astra, Inc. Appoints Iwona Machaj as Chief People Officer

In her role, Ms. Machaj will lead the development of strategic talent management programs designed to attract, nurture, and grow exceptional talent. She will also champion the company's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that Ad Astra remains a leader in fostering a welcoming and dynamic workplace for all.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad Astra, Inc., a leading provider of cross-cultural communication services to government and industry, today announced the addition of Iwona Machaj to its executive team. Ms. Machaj will be joining Ad Astra as Chief People Officer, reporting to CEO Elena Petrova.

Ms. Machaj joins Ad Astra from Argos Multilingual, a global language solutions provider, where she served as SVP, Global Human Resources, pioneering the establishment of a global HR function, and building a high-performing team across more than 30 countries.

As the Chief People Officer at Ad Astra, Iwona Machaj is responsible for shaping and executing a global people operations strategy that aligns with the company's business goals while fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Iwona Machaj to our executive team," said Elena Petrova, Ad Astra founder and CEO. "In addition to having prior direct experience as a successful HR executive in our industry, she shares our passion for diversity and inclusion, and our dedication to building bridges among people and cultures."

"I'm inspired by the unique vision of Elena Petrova the CEO of Ad Astra, a woman-owned company dedicated to serving communities through language diversity, cultural advocacy, and community engagement," explained Iwona. "At Ad Astra, we don't just translate words; we create connections, foster understanding, and amplify voices. I'm excited to join a team that shares this remarkable vision and to contribute to our mission of making the world more inclusive, one word at a time."

In her role, Ms. Machaj will lead the development of strategic talent management programs designed to attract, nurture, and grow exceptional talent. She will also champion the company's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that Ad Astra remains a leader in fostering a welcoming and dynamic workplace for all.

Iwona Machaj's educational background includes postgraduate studies in Managing Innovation from the University of Galway in Ireland, MBA Essentials from The London School of Economics, and Executive Development at the Wharton School.

About Ad Astra, Inc.

At Ad Astra, we are architects of connection and communication, building bridges among people and cultures. We support more than 300 languages and dialects, which enables us to promote clearer understanding in any situation. With a dedicated team for every industry in any language, we guarantee specialized attention to ensure your business' unique terminology and nuances are accurately translated. Whether it's legal, medical, technical, or any other field, our language experts can serve your needs in any language, delivering precision and cultural sensitivity. For more information, visit our website at ad-astrainc.com.

