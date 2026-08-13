AD Mortgage Survey Reveals Human Skills Will Define Mortgage Success in an AI-Driven Industry

New AD Mortgage survey finds AI will reshape mortgage workflows, while trust, communication and relationship-building remain essential for success.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, today released findings from its latest industry survey, Human Skills in an AI World: What It Takes for Mortgage Professionals to Win in 2027, indicating that mortgage professionals anticipate that artificial intelligence is expected to transform workflows largely handled by computers currently, the ability to build relationships, trust, and communication remain the industry's most important competitive advantages.

The survey of more than 300 mortgage professionals found that 82% expect AI and automation to be the biggest driver of industry change. At the same time, 82% identified relationship building and communication as the most important skill for success in 2027.

"While AI is transforming how mortgage professionals work, our findings show that it isn't replacing what matters most," said CEO of AD Mortgage Max Slyusarchuk. "Across nearly every question, respondents came back to the same answer: trust, relationships, and communication remain the foundation of long-term success. The future of mortgage lending will be powered by technology, but it will continue to be built on people."

Because AI adoption is already becoming part of daily mortgage workflows, respondents most commonly use AI for research (55.7%), marketing content (45.1%), and guideline interpretation (43.5%). Going forward, respondents expect AI to automate repetitive tasks such as CRM follow-ups (53.3%), data entry (44.7%) and document collection (40.0%).

However, professionals believe the most valuable borrower interactions will remain human-led. Building trust was identified as the area where human expertise is most essential (74.5%), followed by relationship management (69%) and negotiation (48.2%).

Study principal highlights include:

82% expect AI and automation to be the biggest driver of industry change

82% rank relationship building and communication as the most important skill for success in 2027

74.5% say building trust will remain an essential human-led area

69% identify relationship management as a key area for humans to maintain

60.4% are actively preparing for the future by capitalizing on new skills, such as AI

The study shows that successful mortgage professionals will combine tech adaptability with AI proficiency, allowing them the time necessary to develop relationship-driven skills that help borrowers understand the details of their mortgage options.

For more information, please visit www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.

The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending's Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional's Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.

AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Media Contact

Andy Restrepo, AD Mortgage, 1 6452402300, [email protected]

SOURCE AD Mortgage