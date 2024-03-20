Ad Results Media Names Jordan Fox Chief Executive Officer

"I am thrilled to join ARM and its world-class team," said Fox. "We have an incredible opportunity to continue unlocking the immense potential of the audio marketing ecosystem and to push the boundaries of what's next in the space – technologically, strategically, and creatively." Post this

"ARM has built an extraordinary business as the leader in audio agency services, with its unparalleled industry acumen, data, programmatic targeting and creative capabilities, and technology, which is a credit to all of the existing team and founders" said Mike LaSalle, Partner, Shamrock Capital and ARM board member. "Jordan's deep, hands-on experience growing and scaling businesses and his ability to navigate at the leading edge of a rapidly evolving digital media ecosystem will propel ARM's continued growth and market differentiation. We are thrilled to welcome him as our CEO as ARM embarks on the next stage of its journey."

"Jordan's understanding of culture, coupled with his unique blend of innovative leadership, creative storytelling abilities, and operational expertise will play a pivotal role in leveraging ARM's trailblazing heritage as we continue to shape the future of audio marketing to create value for our clients," said Mainardo de Nardis, ARM board member and former CEO of OMD Worldwide.

"I am thrilled to join ARM and its world-class team," said Fox. "We have an incredible opportunity to continue unlocking the immense potential of the audio marketing ecosystem and to push the boundaries of what's next in the space – technologically, strategically, and creatively."

In his role at Laundry Service, Fox led a rapid organic expansion of the agency's services and client roster, working with brands such as Google, Gatorade, Amazon, Nike, LVMH, and Meta. Prior to leading Laundry Service, Fox worked extensively across media and finance, serving in COO and CFO roles in prominent organizations including Accordion Partners and Arkadium. Previously, he served in strategic and operational roles at Goldman Sachs, HBO, and UBS.

Ad Results Media (ARM), an expert audio agency with over 25 years of experience, empowers brands and agencies to boost channel performance and sales using the power of audio. Pioneering the podcast advertising landscape with the very first podcast ad placement in 2010, ARM now stands as the world's largest podcast media buyer. ARM leverages their deep expertise and proprietary data across all audio platforms to connect brands - such as Molson Coors, FanDuel, BetterHelp and ZipRecruiter - with consumers where and when they are listening to deliver effective and cost-efficient campaigns. With audio experts across the United States, ARM's unparalleled industry connections drive results for brands and agencies. To learn more about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com.

