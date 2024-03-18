Ad Results Media Partners with Global Advertising Management Platform ADvendio

Ad Results Media had the desire to update their existing processes, data sources and tech stack to ensure they can effectively and efficiently meet their client's needs well into the future.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADvendio is delighted to announce its partnership with Ad Results Media (ARM), a leading media company that specializes in helping marketers and agencies harness the power of audio media across podcasts, digital audio, and broadcast radio. For over 25 years, ARM has helped brands leverage the power of the special relationship that a listener has with a show host. Having worked with over 6,000 audio endorsers since its inception, ARM sits on a wealth of listener and campaign performance information and performance data spanning the vast audio ecosystem. This allows them to help brands make sense of the complexity and drive performance-based business results for clients through cost effective and impactful audio advertising campaigns. "We're in a time when more brands are exploring audio and podcast advertising than ever before and the landscape has become increasingly complex with new players and new technologies entering the market weekly. As the rapid velocity of evolution continues, ARM is always looking around the corner to find partners who can help us outpace the innovation curve so we can continue to drive efficient growth for our clients." Kurt Kaufer, Chief Growth Officer. Ad Results Media engaged ADvendio to find a centralized solution that could support their media planning, ordering, and reporting within their Salesforce CRM.

The Challenge

Ad Results Media had the desire to update their existing processes, data sources and tech stack to ensure they can effectively and efficiently meet their client's needs well into the future.

The Solution

Ad Results Media has implemented ADvendio's media buying solution to handle end-to-end media buying, planning, and execution.

With the new platform, Ad Results Media has upgraded and streamlined all critical elements related to campaign planning and positioned itself to continue to fulfill its corporate mission to "ignite growth for clients" for years to come. The web-based platform allows ARM to more efficiently and effectively create the most optimal media plans through the automation of multiple workstreams and the centralization and maximization of their industry leading and proprietary audio performance database.

Michael Kropko, the Co-CEO of Ad Results Media, expresses his enthusiasm about the Ad Results Media and ADvendio partnership, "As a leader in the media industry, we are excited to partner with ADvendio to implement a tool that can be flexible and scale with our company and our clients' needs."

Bernd Bube, the CEO of ADvendio adds that ADvendio is "delighted to partner with Ad Results Media and support them in streamlining their manual ad management processes. We strive to continue innovating and enhancing our solution to support our agency customers."

Media Contact

Michaela Browne, ADvendio, 353 (1) 9609004, [email protected]

Samantha Giaver, ADvendio, 353 (1) 9609004, [email protected]

SOURCE ADvendio