Ad Results Media to Address Growing Podcasting Impact at First-Ever Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit

"With 31% of U.S. consumers aged 12+ tuning in daily, it's a rapidly growing media channel. Despite this, only 9% of marketers acknowledge its importance in their media mix. This medium is undeniably influential, and there's a pressing need for greater awareness and education." Post this

Michael Kropko, co-founder and co-CEO of ARM, is set to kick off the second panel of the day titled "Unveiling the Ad Bargain: Podcasting's Prime Position in Advertising." During his introductory presentation, Kropko will explore the pivotal question, 'Why Podcasting?' He will shed light on the reasons behind the ongoing acceleration and maturation of this medium, emphasizing its status as the premier platform for brands to authentically share their narratives and engage with customers.

"I look forward to speaking at Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit and discussing the endless opportunities for marketers when they integrate audio channels into their media mix," said Michael Kropko, co-founder & co-CEO of ARM. "Businesses can level up by understanding how and why podcasting can make such a material impact to their bottom line. At SXSW, we'll navigate the evolving landscape and leave with inspiration to generate measurable business results."

Podcasting at SXSW - Sound Summit Agenda:

Session: audiochuck x MrBallen: The Business of True Crime | 10-11 a.m. CT : Enjoy a fireside chat with Kylie Low and Brittany Bigelow from audiochuck, and John "MrBallen" Allen and Nick Witters from Ballen Studios. Acquire industry insights on monetization, audience feedback and content evolution. Hear opening remarks on 'Why Podcasting?' from partner The Roost, a leading podcast network for creators that connects talent with the advertisers that understand them best.

: Enjoy a fireside chat with and from audiochuck, and John "MrBallen" from Ballen Studios. Acquire industry insights on monetization, audience feedback and content evolution. Hear opening remarks on 'Why Podcasting?' from partner The Roost, a leading podcast network for creators that connects talent with the advertisers that understand them best. Session: The Ad Bargain: Podcasting's Position in the Ad Landscape | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT : An extensive cross-media study on advertising perception, moderated by Sounds Profitable Partner, Tom Webster , delves into consumer attitudes across platforms, shaping industry strategies. Panelists include Julia Kelly from Wondery and Gabe Tartaglia from SXM Media. Partner Ad Results Media (ARM), audio agency with over 25 years of expertise empowering brands and agencies to enhance channel performance and drive sales through audio, will provide opening remarks on 'Why Podcasting?'.

: An extensive cross-media study on advertising perception, moderated by Sounds Profitable Partner, , delves into consumer attitudes across platforms, shaping industry strategies. Panelists include from Wondery and from SXM Media. Partner Ad Results Media (ARM), audio agency with over 25 years of expertise empowering brands and agencies to enhance channel performance and drive sales through audio, will provide opening remarks on 'Why Podcasting?'. Lunch Networking Reception: Open to All SXSW Attendees | 12:30-2:30 p.m. CT

Session: The New Influence Frontier: Familiar Voices in Podcasting | 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT : Plunge into the realm of celebrity podcasting as actors and reality stars offer insights in a dynamic panel moderated by NPR's Brittany Luse . Featured speakers for the event include Christy Carlson Romano , known for "Kim Possible" and co-founder of PodCo, creator-led podcast network. Nick Viall , associated with "The Bachelor" and Advertisecast, and Dave Coulier , renowned for his role in "Full House" and involvement with Full House Rewind, will also share their perspectives. The panel will start with ESPN/Good Karma Brands, a media and marketing company specializing in using national and local sports, and local news to build brands and connect with fans through audio, video, digital and events, sharing insights on 'Why Podcasting?'

: Plunge into the realm of celebrity podcasting as actors and reality stars offer insights in a dynamic panel moderated by NPR's . Featured speakers for the event include , known for "Kim Possible" and co-founder of PodCo, creator-led podcast network. , associated with "The Bachelor" and Advertisecast, and , renowned for his role in "Full House" and involvement with Full House Rewind, will also share their perspectives. The panel will start with ESPN/Good Karma Brands, a media and marketing company specializing in using national and local sports, and local news to build brands and connect with fans through audio, video, digital and events, sharing insights on 'Why Podcasting?' Session: Hollywood Meets Headphones in the Ultimate IP Crossover | 4-5 p.m. CT : Delve into the synergy of cross-media intellectual property as esteemed industry leaders, moderated by Molly Barton , discuss adaptation, collaboration and the future of entertainment. Panelists include Marsha Cooke from ESPN and Steve Raizes from Paramount. Partner Magellan AI, podcast ad intelligence company which builds tools that empowers agencies, advertisers and publishers to succeed, will kick off the event with a presentation on the topic 'Why Podcasting?'.

: Delve into the synergy of cross-media intellectual property as esteemed industry leaders, moderated by , discuss adaptation, collaboration and the future of entertainment. Panelists include from ESPN and from Paramount. Partner Magellan AI, podcast ad intelligence company which builds tools that empowers agencies, advertisers and publishers to succeed, will kick off the event with a presentation on the topic 'Why Podcasting?'. Drinks and Snacks Networking Reception: Open to All SXSW Attendees | 5-6:30 p.m. CT

"We're thrilled to help showcase podcasting's impact at SXSW this year. With 31% of U.S. consumers aged 12+ tuning in daily, it's a rapidly growing media channel. Despite this, only 9% of marketers acknowledge its importance in their media mix," said Kurt Kaufer, co-founder and chief growth officer of ARM. "This medium is undeniably influential, and there's a pressing need for greater awareness and education."

To participate, individuals must have an SXSW Interactive Badge or higher. For more information about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com. Tickets to SXSW 2024 are now available and can be purchased at sxsw.com/attend. To view the complete SXSW 2024 agenda, visit schedule.sxsw.com.

This is SXSW Partner Programming operated under license from SXSW, LLC.

About Ad Results Media

Ad Results Media (ARM), an expert audio agency with over 25 years of experience, empowers brands and agencies to boost channel performance and sales using the power of audio. Pioneering the podcast advertising landscape with the very first podcast ad placement in 2010, ARM now stands as the world's largest podcast media buyer. ARM leverages their deep expertise and proprietary data across all audio platforms to connect brands - such as Molson Coors, FanDuel, BetterHelp and ZipRecruiter - with consumers where and when they are listening to deliver effective and cost-efficient campaigns. With audio experts across the United States, ARM's unparalleled industry connections drive results for brands and agencies. To learn more about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public Inc., 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com/

SOURCE Ad Results Media