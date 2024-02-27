Ad Results Media Unveils ARM PRO, Cutting-Edge Audience Buying Solution for Audio Advertising

"We developed ARM PRO because we believe podcasting should be accessible to all brands, no matter their budgets, audience needs, or KPIs," said Kurt Kaufer, co-founder and chief growth officer at ARM. Post this

Programmatic is one of the fastest-growing segments of podcast advertising. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's (IAB) 2023 U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study, programmatic's share of podcast revenue has grown 5x since 2021. ARM PRO: Audience de-risks brands' initial testing into the podcast space by building a transparent, audience-first plan that not only supports and monetizes creators but shows results faster than a traditional direct buy. Key benefits of ARM PRO: Audience include:

Exclusive media rates : Access ARM's exclusive preferred media rates with leading audio publishers via a more direct supply chain that includes VAST-based technology and private marketplaces, thus lowering the ad tech tax.

: Access ARM's exclusive preferred media rates with leading audio publishers via a more direct supply chain that includes VAST-based technology and private marketplaces, thus lowering the ad tech tax. Custom targeting : Access to ARM's first-party and third-party targeting solutions, including demographic, contextual and show-level targeting to put messaging in front of the right audience in a brand-safe, brand-suitable manner.

: Access to ARM's first-party and third-party targeting solutions, including demographic, contextual and show-level targeting to put messaging in front of the right audience in a brand-safe, brand-suitable manner. Maximized reach : Maximize reach against target audiences though ARM's custom reach and frequency optimization platform. Turn programmatic audio into an always-on reach vehicle as brands do for other channels like display, video and social.

: Maximize reach against target audiences though ARM's custom reach and frequency optimization platform. Turn programmatic audio into an always-on reach vehicle as brands do for other channels like display, video and social. Unparalleled transparency : Get a standardized, show-level and genre-level view of ad performance, including frequency, across entire campaigns.

: Get a standardized, show-level and genre-level view of ad performance, including frequency, across entire campaigns. Access to specialization : Plug into ARM's dedicated team of the industry's top audio strategists, media planners and creatives solely focused on making sure your message resonates – and drives results.

: Plug into ARM's dedicated team of the industry's top audio strategists, media planners and creatives solely focused on making sure your message resonates – and drives results. Simpler buys: Easily run campaigns across the full breadth of available inventory, including top shows across multiple networks, in a single buy; no direct deal management required.

Brands already harnessing the power of ARM PRO, including Indochino, Grammarly, Stamps.com/ShipStation and Chime, are witnessing remarkable results. ARM implemented programmatic audio testing for a leading retailer, targeting the highest-performing interest groups from paid search and social campaigns, along with relevant direct podcast audience segments, resulting in:

47% more site visits

39% lower cost-per-order (CPO)

24% higher return on ad spend (ROAS)

"Podcasting has proven to be a successful direct response tool and revenue driver for hundreds of brands that make it a core part of their marketing mix," said Gretchen Smith, VP of media at ARM. "There are many factors that contribute to synergistic partnerships, and ARM PRO: Audience guarantees proof-of-life before a brand makes larger partnership commitments. As more podcasts toy with the idea of selling their ads programmatically, advertisers have the chance to trial shows and gain crucial early insights impacting effectiveness. It's a win-win for hosts and brands alike: hosts attract more advertisers, brands reach more precise audiences and all inventory gets monetized."

ARM is set to roll out additional tools under the ARM PRO suite in the coming months, solidifying its position as a premier audio agency. For more information about ARM, or to learn more about ARM PRO, please visit adresultsmedia.com.

About Ad Results Media

Ad Results Media (ARM), an expert audio agency with over 25 years of experience, empowers brands and agencies to boost channel performance and sales using the power of audio. ARM leverages their deep expertise and proprietary data across all audio platforms to connect brands - such as Molson Coors, FanDuel, BetterHelp and ZipRecruiter - with consumers where and when they are listening to deliver highly effective and cost-efficient campaigns. With audio experts across the United States, ARM's unparalleled industry connections drive results for brands and agencies. To learn more about ARM, visit adresultsmedia.com.

Media Contact

Layla Harrison, Palmer Public, 1 3303013299, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com

SOURCE Ad Results Media