AD Systems Promotes Design Flexibility with XtendSlide™

The new telescoping sliding door system enables wider, more flexible openings where wall space is limited
EVERETT, Wash., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AD Systems, a leading manufacturer and solution provider of specialized interior sliding door systems and part of the Allegion family of brands, announces the launch of its newest product offering, XtendSlide™ Telescoping Sliding Door System. This door system allows door leaves to overlap to maximize opening width and minimize the wall space needed for full operation. XtendSlide was designed for classrooms, exam rooms and other low-traffic areas that may function as flexible spaces. Like AD Systems' full suite of door solutions, these innovative telescoping sliding doors provide large openings while eliminating swing arc trajectories. They also reduce the door's horizontal footprint to allow design flexibility where previously unattainable.
Available in two-, three- and four-door configurations, XtendSlide can provide a range of flexible opening widths that require minimal wall space. The system is available in a top-hung, surface-mounted configuration or inset with an integral sidelite. For configurations with three or more doors, a floor track is required. For other configurations, the door is available with a concealed door guide. Both options come with Allegion's ADA compliant hardware promote long-term accessibility for a wide range of individuals. XtendSlide also features soft-close dampening technology that limits the speed of the closing door. This supports a long-service life and helps ensure quiet operation.
Designers can also choose the single-direction biparting opening option or the dual-direction, bypassing one. All configurations are fully compatible with several infill and glazing options, from flush wood to markable surfaces or decorative glass. Whether specified in standard silver or any custom color finish, the door assembly's narrow-profile but heavy-gauge, wraparound frame resists impact for long-term operability and wall protection. The door's durable frame is easy to clean and features perimeter gasket for enhanced acoustics and to accommodate wall conditions. As such, XtendSlide can meet a range of building constraints, occupant needs and construction goals, including flexible design.
"Design flexibility allows a building to evolve as occupant needs change," says Tysen Gannon, LEED AP, director of business development, AD Systems. "XtendSlide provides flexible openings in areas with limited wall space to encourage a dynamic interior that can meet a variety of uses. As more emphasis is placed on flexibility in educational, healthcare and business settings, this telescoping sliding door system will help solve design challenges now and in the future."
