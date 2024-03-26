AD Systems Promotes Design Flexibility with XtendSlide™

"XtendSlide provides flexible openings in areas with limited wall space to encourage a dynamic interior that can meet a variety of uses. This telescoping sliding door system will help solve design challenges now and in the future." Post this

Designers can also choose the single-direction biparting opening option or the dual-direction, bypassing one. All configurations are fully compatible with several infill and glazing options, from flush wood to markable surfaces or decorative glass. Whether specified in standard silver or any custom color finish, the door assembly's narrow-profile but heavy-gauge, wraparound frame resists impact for long-term operability and wall protection. The door's durable frame is easy to clean and features perimeter gasket for enhanced acoustics and to accommodate wall conditions. As such, XtendSlide can meet a range of building constraints, occupant needs and construction goals, including flexible design.

"Design flexibility allows a building to evolve as occupant needs change," says Tysen Gannon, LEED AP, director of business development, AD Systems. "XtendSlide provides flexible openings in areas with limited wall space to encourage a dynamic interior that can meet a variety of uses. As more emphasis is placed on flexibility in educational, healthcare and business settings, this telescoping sliding door system will help solve design challenges now and in the future."

For more information on specifying AD Systems' XtendSlide, please visit: http://www.specadsystems.com.

