ADA Wheelchair Access for Live Entertainment Game Changer

"The reaction we hear at every venue is 'why hasn't this existed before'?" — Jeff Runnels, Founder of Lexia.Solutions Post this

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA, 1990) turns 35 on July 26th, 2025 -- yet its requirement that disabled persons have equal lines-of-sight has never been realized. UpLift users simply lift and lower themselves in place up to 2' to "stand" with other spectators. One user, asked how she would respond to seeing UpLift in a venue, simply says "I would scream."

Venues also have never had technology to meet ADA's requirement that wheelchair users are to be integrated among friends (rather than being segregated with one companion, possibly two).

Arenas, concert halls, casinos, and more have long faced a painful tradeoff: meet minimum ADA requirements (by obstructing valuable guest space with ramps, etc.) or risk isolating wheelchair users from the action. UpLift ends this dilemma: venues can fully comply with 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design, including Section 103 for equivalent facilitation.

High-top tables at casinos, luxury boxes, and restaurants can be accessible at last.

"The reaction we hear at every venue is 'why hasn't this existed before'?" said Jeff Runnels, UpLift's inventor and founder of Lexia.Solutions. "Operators are shocked to learn how much space they've been giving up—and how easily UpLift makes accessibility dignified, integrated, and revenue-positive."

Even when not in use, UpLifts in reserve let today's accessible seat sections be converted to regular seat inventory, increasing revenue. UpLifts are then deployed as needed, flexibly adapting to each night's circumstances.

Game-Changing Benefits for Venues and Casinos:

Each UpLift offsets up to 3 standard seats at concerts, or 1–2 playing spaces at casino tables. UpLift fully integrates disabled guests and eliminates seating ghettos.

tables. UpLift fully integrates disabled guests and eliminates seating ghettos. Adaptable and Scalable: Use only when needed (no construction or permanent fixtures).

Minimal staffing: compact UpLifts are deployable by one person, and easily stowed.

Fast ROI: Most purchasers can break even in 12-18 months.

UpLift also restores to users something far more meaningful: dignity and fuller participation.

Lexia.Solutions is dedicated to redefining accessibility in public spaces. Its flagship product, UpLift™, consummates a decade of design, testing, experience, and refinement. Engineering, ADA compliance, and human connection are combined into one elegant solution.

Jeff Runnels, Founder 📧 [email protected] 🌐 www.lexiasolutions.com

Media Contact

Jeff Runnels, Lexia.Solutions, Inc., 1 615-981-3303, [email protected], www.lexiasolutions.com

SOURCE Lexia.Solutions, Inc.