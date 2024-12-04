Adactin collaborates with Sonar as first ever Australian Strategic Partner to bring elevated Software Quality & Security to Market

Adactin, a leading Australian IT solutions provider specialising in software quality, security, and digital transformation services has announced a partnership with Sonar, the leading provider of code quality and security solutions. This officially designates Adactin as Sonar's first strategic partner in Australia, set to revolutionise how Australian businesses approach software quality and security, empowering them to deliver high-performance applications with confidence.

SYDNEY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adactin, a leading Australian IT solutions provider specialising in software quality, security, and digital transformation services has announced a partnership with Sonar, the leading provider of code quality and security solutions. This officially designates Adactin as Sonar's first strategic partner in Australia, set to revolutionise how Australian businesses approach software quality and security, empowering them to deliver high-performance applications with confidence.

The Sonar product offering, SonarQube, analyses all code for quality and security issues whether written by developers or AI assistants, with three key solutions: SonarQube Server (on-premises), SonarQube Cloud (SaaS), and SonarQube for IDE (free IDE plugin). Seamlessly integrating into enterprise environments and supporting over 30 programming languages, SonarQube streamlines project analysis, identifies vulnerabilities, and delivers actionable insights to enhance code reliability, maintainability, and security.

By partnering with Adactin, Sonar is poised to harness Adactin's extensive expertise in software testing and development, bringing world-class solutions to the forefront of the Australian market.

"Sonar partners have to meet defined standards to achieve status within our program," said Rick Harshman, GM & VP of Sales, EMEA & APJ, Sonar. "Companies that have demonstrated the outlined criteria in our program are awarded partner status, and Adactin has done just that. We look forward to supporting Adactin with helping more businesses achieve their software development goals by taking a "trust and verify" approach to ensure code quality and security, whether code is human-written or AI-generated."

Adactin Group, headquartered in Sydney, is a global IT services and consulting company recognised for its expertise in product engineering, integration and quality assurance. Through this partnership, Adactin will introduce Sonar's industry-leading code quality and security tools to its diverse clientele, extending its mission to deliver excellence and quality in technology solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Sonar as their first strategic partnership in Australia," said Navneesh Garg, CEO of Adactin. "This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge solutions that ensure exceptional code quality and security, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world."

Specialising in digital transformation, cyber security and quality assurance, Adactin is poised to integrate Sonar's innovative offerings into its services. This collaboration aims to support organisations in achieving their digital transformation goals, boosting operational efficiency, and fostering sustainable growth.

About Adactin

Adactin is a leading global IT services and consulting company, headquartered in Australia, specialising in innovative solutions across software development, quality assurance, cyber security and digital transformation. Known for its commitment to excellence and client-centric approach, Adactin empowers businesses to achieve operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

To learn more about Adactin, please visit: www.adactin.com

About Sonar

Sonar helps prevent code quality and security issues from reaching production, amplifies developers' productivity in concert with AI assistants, and improves the developer experience with streamlined workflows. Sonar analyses all code, regardless of who writes it—your internal team or genAI—resulting in more secure, reliable, and maintainable software. Rooted in the open-source community, Sonar's solutions support over 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technologies. Today, Sonar is used by 7M+ developers and 400K organizations worldwide, including the DoD, Microsoft, NASA, MasterCard, Siemens, and T-Mobile.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit: https://www.sonarsource.com/products/all/

Media Contact:

Sapna Bhatia, COO, Adactin Group

+61 420 983 561,

[email protected]

Katie Hyman, Senior PR Manager for Sonar

(707) 291-1469, [email protected]

Media Contact

Sapna Bhatia, Adactin Group Pty Ltd, 61 +61.2.90578004, [email protected], www.adactin.com

SOURCE Adactin