Adactin wins a major panel contract of iCare, NSW for Software Development work: A Milestone in Excellence and Innovation

iCare's decision to prominently feature Adactin's name in its press release emphasises the recognition of Adactin's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation to its clients. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that iCare places in Adactin's expertise and capabilities.

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic panel contract with iCare," said Navneesh Garg, CEO of Adactin. "Being selected as one of the key companies to work on such a significant services agreement is evidence of our team's dedication and proficiency in the field of Application Development. We are committed to delivering top-notch solutions that align with iCare's vision and goals," Navneesh elaborated.

The project with iCare NSW presents a unique opportunity for Adactin to showcase its innovative approach to application development. The company's track record of creating cutting-edge solutions and its ability to adapt to evolving technological landscapes position it as an asset in this venture.

As part of this partnership, Adactin aims to bring its best-in-class expertise to the table, ensuring that iCare's objectives are met with precision and excellence.

The collaboration between Adactin and iCare is not only a financial milestone but also a testament to the power of innovation and commitment. It demonstrates the value of collaboration and the potential for achieving remarkable results when like-minded organisations come together.

Adactin is excited about the future of this contract and the opportunities it will bring. Adactin's CEO assures that the company remains committed to delivering exceptional solutions, driving innovation, and making a positive impact in the field of Application Development.

About Adactin: Adactin Group is a premium Australian software consulting company that delivers top services and solutions in Software Development and integration, Quality Assurance (QA), Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Project Management and Business Analysis. At Adactin, we see today's world through the ever-changing technology lens, making us a preferred IT Managed Service Provider so our clients can concentrate on their main line of business and leave the technology to us.

Media Contact:

Sapna Bhatia,

Adactin Headquarters,

Suite 402, Level 4, 56 Station Street East, Parramatta NSW 2150,

+61 2 9057 8004,

[email protected]

https://adactin.com/

SOURCE Adactin Group Pty. Ltd.