AdAdapted Renews Partnership with the NFRA Through 2026

For the fifth consecutive year, the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will tap AdAdapted to provide members with two innovative shoppable media programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdAdapted, the digital media platform purpose-built for CPG brands and retailers, announced today the renewal and expansion of its partnership with the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) for a fifth consecutive year.

Since 2022, AdAdapted's patented Save Now, Buy Later technology has powered NFRA's marquee co-op media programs, connecting brands with shoppers in the moments that matter most — when they're planning, building lists, and filling carts. The collaboration provides NFRA members with access to shoppable ad formats proven to drive measurable sales across both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar.

Each year, NFRA members participate in two signature initiatives — March Frozen Food Month (MFFM) and June Dairy Month (JDM) — using AdAdapted's add-to-list and add-to-cart ad units to inspire shoppers and capture conversions. Collectively, the initiatives delivered the partnership's highest competitive shopper conversions and estimated omnichannel revenue to date.

Looking ahead to 2026, NFRA and AdAdapted are introducing new ways for members to inspire purchase decisions and deepen engagement. One of the biggest additions is Add-It™ Recipe Selector, which allows consumers to browse curated recipes and instantly add every ingredient to their lists and carts. Members will also gain access to DealFinder localized deal activations, giving them the ability to highlight region-specific promotions and connect with shoppers at the point of planning. Together, these enhancements expand the reach and impact of NFRA's flagship programs, providing brands with more dynamic and measurable ways to influence shopper behavior.

"Our members look to NFRA for opportunities that deliver real business impact," said Tricia Greyshock, President and CEO of the NFRA. "AdAdapted continues to provide innovative, shoppable solutions that meet consumers where they are, whether online or in-store. This expanded partnership ensures our members can access proven tools while exploring new ways to drive sales and brand engagement."

The NFRA was introduced to AdAdapted through their agency partner, On The Mark Strategy, Inc., which viewed AdAdapted as a trusted solution that could help serve NFRA members with its shoppable media solutions. On the Mark Strategy has worked closely with the NFRA since 2016 on the development and management of the NFRA's MFFM and JDM annual programs.

"The results from 2025 show just how powerful these programs have become," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO of AdAdapted. "By bringing new formats like Shoppable Recipes and local deal activations into the mix, we're giving NFRA members even more ways to influence shoppers and measure success. We're excited to keep building on this momentum in 2026."

For details on participating in NFRA's 2026 programs, email [email protected]. To learn more about AdAdapted and its solutions for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, contact [email protected].

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is the only full-funnel media partner built for how CPG consumers shop. At the core of its platform is patented Add-It™ technology, the one-click "Save Now, Buy Later" solution that seamlessly places products into retailer carts and digital lists for immediate or future purchase, without logins or user disruptions. AdAdapted reaches high-intent grocery shoppers through a proprietary network of pre-shop planning apps and direct retail media integrations, fueled by first-party intent data. By connecting brands with verified shoppers at the most impactful moments, AdAdapted turns awareness into action, driving incremental sales online and in-store.

About On The Mark Strategy

On The Mark Strategy is a marketing and promotions agency that provides omni-channel solutions, including digital and social media strategies, experiential services, and consumer promotions to drive brand activation. From ideation through campaign execution, On The Mark Strategy offers clients fully turnkey service solutions with the ability to fill any in-house or agency resource gaps as needed.

‍About the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

The NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The NFRA sponsors national promotions – ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July) – and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes, and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

Media Contact

Erin McWain, AdAdapted, 1 (313)-744-3383, [email protected], https://www.adadapted.com/

SOURCE AdAdapted