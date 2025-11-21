Adam Adler's The Adler Fund Launches Newly Designed Website to Attract Top Tech, AI, and Real Estate Startups for 2026 Investment Opportunities

The Adler Fund, led by Charleston-based investor Adam Adler, has launched a newly redesigned website with a "Submit Your Pitch" portal as it opens a new fund seeking tech, AI, and real estate founders for 2026 seed and Series A investments

Charleston, SC – November 2025 – Adam Adler, Charleston-based entrepreneur and founder of The Adler Fund, announced today the launch of The Adler Fund's newly redesigned website, now featuring a "Submit Your Pitch" section for founders seeking investment in tech, artificial intelligence, and real estate ventures for 2026.

With the opening of a new investment fund, The Adler Fund is actively seeking seed and Series A opportunities from innovative founders. The firm plans to write checks ranging from $2 million to $10 million to support high-potential companies poised for growth.

"Our mission is to partner with visionary founders who are building the next generation of breakthrough companies," said Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund. "By redesigning our website and adding a direct pitch submission portal, we are making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to connect with us and share their ideas."

The new website, accessible at www.theadlerfund.com, includes detailed information about The Adler Fund's investment strategy, portfolio focus, and application process. Founders are encouraged to submit their pitch decks through the new portal for consideration.

Adam Adler, based in Charleston, SC, leads The Adler Fund with a focus on identifying high-growth opportunities in technology, AI, and real estate. The fund's goal is to support founders with both capital and strategic guidance, helping companies scale successfully in competitive markets.

For more information or to submit a pitch, visit www.theadlerfund.com.

