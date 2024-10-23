Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Capital Group, Announces Third Annual Health Science Scholarship to Empower Future Health Science Leaders

The $20,000 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Aims to Support Students Focused on Improving Care for Patients with Physical Disabilities

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship from The Ferrari Foundation is now accepting applications for a $20,000 scholarship dedicated to supporting students pursuing careers in health science, particularly those focused on improving care for patients with physical disabilities.

Started by Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Capital Group, the scholarship reflects the Ferrari family's commitment to giving back and fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals. Inspired by his family's own journey with physical disabilities, Ferrari established this scholarship initiative to empower students who are dedicated to making a positive impact in healthcare.

"I've always believed that education and empathy are the foundation of healthcare," says Adam Ferrari. "I wanted to create something that supports students who not only excel academically but also have a genuine passion for making a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

The scholarship is open to first-year students currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in health sciences. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a passion for caring for individuals with physical disabilities.

To apply, students must submit a 1,000-word essay describing their experience working with patients with physical disabilities or their motivation for pursuing a career in this field. Applications, including the essay, are due by December 15, 2024.

The recipient will be selected based on the strength of their essay and overall application. The application period is now open, and students are encouraged to apply early before the December deadline.

Since its inception, the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship has supported two outstanding recipients. In 2021, Katherine Schoen, a senior at Alma College, was awarded the scholarship for her exemplary academic performance and commitment to assisting those with physical disabilities. The scholarship enabled her to continue her education at Washington University in St. Louis, pursuing a career in occupational therapy.

In 2022, Jordan Spangenberg received the scholarship. Jordan, a pre-occupational therapy student, shadowed occupational therapists working with patients who have physical disabilities. In her essay, she reflected on her study abroad experience in Sweden, where she gained a deeper understanding of living with a disability after meeting a person who had suffered a spinal cord injury. This experience profoundly reshaped her perspective on empathy and patient care.

Adam Ferrari is deeply committed to community service. As CEO of Phoenix Capital Group, a leading oil and gas, mineral rights acquisition, and investment firm, he demonstrates his dedication to giving back through initiatives like this scholarship.

Through the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship, Ferrari hopes to contribute to the future of healthcare by supporting passionate students who will become leaders in the field of health science.

About The Ferrari Foundation

The Ferrari Foundation's mission is to support the next generation of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals focused on supporting patients with physical disabilities. Led by Adam Ferrari, the CEO of Phoenix Capital Group, the organization currently provides scholarships to students pursuing work in occupational and physical therapies in addition to periodic donations to support medical organizations. In 2016, former police officer Daniel Ferrari was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis and became a quadriplegic. The diagnosis introduced the broader Ferrari family, including Adam, to the talented professionals dedicated to supporting individuals diagnosed with neurological disorders. The physical therapists, trainers, and assistants who provide Daniel with care continue to be the inspiration for the foundation.

