Adam Rossen Presents Practical AI Tools for DUI Defense at The Florida Bar's Experts on DUI 2026

Being invited to speak to other lawyers at this level is meaningful because it reflects the kind of practice we are building at Rossen Law Firm. Post this

Rossen's presentation, "AI That Actually Works for DUI Lawyers: Practical Tools You Can Use in Your Practice Today," focused on how Florida DUI lawyers can use artificial intelligence to improve case preparation, analyze evidence, conduct legal research, and better serve clients facing DUI charges. His presentation emphasized practical, accessible tools attorneys can use in their practices without needing a technical background.

"DUI defense is one of the most technical areas of criminal law," Rossen said. "A strong DUI lawyer has to understand the law, the science, the evidence, and the client's real-life consequences. AI does not replace the judgment of an experienced attorney, but when used correctly, it can help lawyers prepare more thoroughly and identify issues that may affect the outcome of a case."

Rossen's session addressed several categories of AI tools relevant to DUI defense and criminal litigation, including AI-assisted document analysis, criminal defense case review platforms, deposition and testimony management tools, and legal research programs that help attorneys work with real, citable authority.

The presentation also reflected Rossen Law Firm's broader commitment to building a modern criminal defense practice that combines legal experience, technology, preparation, and compassionate client service. Rossen described Rossen Law Firm as a South Florida DUI and criminal defense firm that has helped thousands of clients and earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews, and he highlighted the firm's work toward becoming a fully AI-enabled practice that uses technology to enhance efficiency, client experience and case preparation.

Experts on DUI is one of Florida's significant continuing education programs for attorneys who handle DUI cases. The 2026 program, Course No. 9555, was approved for 14 CLE credits, including 1 Ethics credit and 1 Technology credit, as well as 14 certification credits each in Criminal Appellate Law, Criminal Trial Law and Juvenile Law.

The seminar covered a wide range of DUI defense topics, including Florida DUI case law updates, boating under the influence, toxicology and lab reports, breath testing technology, traffic stops, accident reconstruction, administrative driver's license hearings, formal review defenses, pretrial strategy, appellate preservation, jury selection, NHTSA manuals, and professional responsibility.

"Being invited to speak to other lawyers at this level is meaningful because it reflects the kind of practice we are building at Rossen Law Firm," Rossen said. "Our goal is not only to defend clients in DUI and criminal cases, but to keep pushing the standard of what strong, prepared, and client-centered criminal defense looks like in Florida."

As a former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney, Rossen has built his career around helping people facing some of the most stressful moments of their lives. Through Rossen Law Firm, he represents clients in DUI cases, federal crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence cases, sex crimes, theft crimes, probation violations, and other serious criminal matters throughout South Florida.

Rossen's participation in The Florida Bar Criminal Law Section's Experts on DUI program further reinforces his role as a trusted voice in Florida DUI defense and a leader in the use of technology and innovation in criminal defense practice. Read more about Adam Rossen's presentation on AI in DUI defense.

About Adam Rossen

Adam D. Rossen is the founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm, a South Florida criminal defense law firm dedicated to helping good people when bad things happen. A former prosecutor turned defense attorney, Rossen represents clients in DUI and criminal defense matters throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

Rossen is known for his strategic approach to criminal defense, his focus on preparation, and his commitment to client service. He has also become a leading voice on law firm innovation, using technology, team development, and modern systems to improve the way criminal defense firms serve clients.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal defense law firm representing clients in DUI, federal crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence, sex crimes, theft crimes, probation violations, and other serious criminal matters. The firm's mission is to help good people when bad things happen, so they can achieve their best future.

With offices serving clients throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, Rossen Law Firm combines deep criminal defense experience with compassionate advocacy, strong communication, and a commitment to exceptional client service. The firm has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews and has helped thousands of clients navigate the criminal justice system with confidence.

Media Contact

Laura Vinalet Brown, Rossen Law Firm, 1 7542066200, [email protected], https://www.rossenlawfirm.com/

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