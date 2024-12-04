Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing, Recognized as one of the Top Most Loved CEOs by Most Loved Workplaces®

"Our whole company is thrilled to see Adam Roth recognized as one of the Top Most Loved CEOs," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Adam truly is loved and respected for leading our organization with vision and heart." Post this

Organizations including Roth Staffing have earned the Most Loved Workplaces® for CEOs distinction by fostering an environment where leadership flourishes. This group represents a diverse range of industries, from industry titans to disruptive startups. Despite their size and focus, they share a common purpose: creating a workplace that equips CEOs with the resources, talent, and support they need to excel.

About Most Loved Workplaces®

As the leader in organizational culture development and analysis, Most Loved Workplaces® and Best Practice Institute meticulously curate this list through our innovative sentiment analysis and machine learning tools. They leverage data from the Love of Workplace Index® administered to certified companies.

Organizations that have earned this recognition serve as a model, showcasing that when CEOs are equipped with a strong team, empowered employees, and a supportive environment, businesses can unlock limitless potential for innovation and growth. For further details on selection criteria and the recognized companies, visit this Information Page.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

