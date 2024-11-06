Adam S. Kaplan and Daniel E. Kaplan Stand with CAMERA in Promoting Truth

The twin brothers, renowned philanthropists, advocate for honest reporting and media integrity by promoting CAMERA.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distinguished philanthropists and business professionals, Adam S. Kaplan and Daniel E. Kaplan, have renewed their support for CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America). The Kaplans have continued to stand with CAMERA in promoting truth and advocating for balanced and accurate reporting on Israel and the Middle East.

As longtime members of CAMERA, Adam and Daniel Kaplan have reaffirmed their commitment to combatting media bias and ensuring integrity in journalism. CAMERA is a media monitoring organization dedicated to promoting fair and accurate coverage of Middle East affairs, particularly as it pertains to Israel.

"We believe in the power of truth and the importance of ensuring that it is upheld in media coverage," said Adam Kaplan. "CAMERA's mission to promote accuracy in journalism aligns with our values of integrity and transparency."

Through their advocacy, CAMERA holds news outlets accountable for inaccuracies, ensuring that the public receives factual information. More information about CAMERA's important work can be found at www.camera.org.

Notes Daniel Kaplan, "In an age of misinformation, it's crucial that wonderful organizations like CAMERA continue to stand for honesty and accountability. CAMERA does much vital work in ensuring unbiased and accurate reporting".

The twin brothers' unwavering passion for CAMERA is indicative of their dedication to maintaining an integrity-driven media landscape. The Kaplans continue to foster positive change and promote accountability in journalism. Their ongoing advocacy reinforces their mission to make a lasting impact both locally and globally.

Twin brothers, Daniel E. Kaplan and Adam S. Kaplan are distinguished professionals and philanthropists. Daniel is a risk management expert whose business acumen sets him apart as a leader. Adam's talent for consulting and depth of entrepreneurial knowledge have positioned him for success in changing markets. Through their Giving Back Initiative, the Kaplans are committed to creating a positive impact, locally and throughout the world. Their support extends to organizations including Harvard Hillel, the Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship, the Alzheimer's Association, Autism Cares Foundation, and other causes.

For more information about Adam & Daniel Kaplan, please visit https://adamanddanielkaplangiving.com/.

For more information about CAMERA, please visit https://www.camera.org/.

