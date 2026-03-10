ADAMA Launches Ateka™ Insecticide to Deliver Faster, Longer-Lasting Control of Sucking Pests in Fruit and Vegetable Crops

"Ateka represents a valuable option for growers looking to upgrade performance without adding complexity" Post this

"Ateka represents a valuable option for growers looking to upgrade performance without adding complexity," said Hadley Howard, Product Strategy Manager – Fungicides & Insecticides, ADAMA US. "With faster plant uptake, strong systemic movement and proven performance against key sucking pests, Ateka gives growers a reliable, high-value alternative that supports cleaner fields, stronger pack-out and improved return on investment."

Faster Uptake. Stronger Suppression.

Unlike contact products that rely solely on coverage, Ateka is fully systemic, moving through both the xylem and phloem to reach new growth and roots. Once inside the plant, it disrupts lipid biosynthesis in immature insects, preventing successful molting and reducing egg viability in females. Because control occurs when pests feed on treated tissue, early or preventive applications deliver the most consistent results.

Ateka's high-load formulation delivers a higher concentration of active ingredient per droplet, accelerating penetration and helping protect the active ingredient from rain and environmental loss. The result is faster uptake and improved control compared to Movento®, according to field data on file.

Proven Performance Across Crops

In Florida citrus trials on Hamlin oranges, Ateka at 4 fl oz provided stronger control of citrus rust mite over time compared to Movento® at 8 fl oz, with no phytotoxicity observed.

In grapefruit evaluating California red scale, Ateka-treated plots delivered the highest number of clean fruit at harvest compared to both untreated and Movento® treatments.

Additional trials in apples and grapes demonstrated that Ateka performed faster and maintained lower infestation levels over time versus Movento®, including reduced two-spotted spider mite motiles per leaf and lower percentages of wooly apple aphid–infected terminals. Mealybug studies in citrus and grapes further showed quicker and longer control at labeled rates.

Designed for Practical Field Efficiency

Beyond performance, Ateka's concentrated formulation supports lower use rates and less handling compared to many alternatives. The product works best when tank mixed with a penetrating adjuvant to ensure optimal leaf uptake and systemic movement.

With a flexible application window and best results when sprayed early, Ateka fits seamlessly into integrated pest management programs across perennial and annual specialty crops.

For growers looking for a smarter way to clean out sucking pests, Ateka delivers speed, systemic reach and season-long suppression in one streamlined solution.

