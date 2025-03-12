ADAMA US launches Brevis™ SC - A Novel and Innovative Fruit Thinner for Apples and Pears

This mode of action changes everything. Brevis SC was developed by ADAMA to provide apple and pear growers with a wider application timeframe while delivering more consistent fruit thinning results that lead to better marketability and quality of the fruit. Post this

Per Inbar Greenspoon, ADAMA US Product Development Leader, "We worked closely with crop advisers, researchers and growers over the last decade to develop and test the Brevis SC formulation in a wide range of varieties, geographies, climatic conditions and agricultural practices. We found it to be effective on all apple and pear varieties with flexible application at a broader range of temperatures than other chemical thinning agents, and on fruit sizes between 5mm to 20mm.

In working with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Charlotte Sanson, ADAMA US Regulatory Leader stated, "We have worked very closely with the EPA to support registration of the product in the US and to show that this thinner is effective and will be a highly useful option for apple and fruit growers who are pleased to have access to Brevis as a reduced risk alternative.

As opposed to conventional thinning products which contain insecticide active ingredients like carbaryl, Brevis SC is an insecticide-free chemical thinner that is accepted across all major export markets. It provides consistent, insecticide-free thinning for apples and pears improving marketable fruit with significantly less risk to beneficials compared to insecticide-based thinning options.

Brevis SC is expected to be available for use in Washington state for in-season use in 2025 with sales commencing in early April. Additional state registrations, including key apple and pear states such as Oregon, Michigan and New York, are pending and Brevis SC will be available for the 2026 growing season.

