Adams County, Colo., Enhances Public Safety with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol Implementation

The decision to implement ASAP Service was driven by ADCOM911's desire to reduce the number of incoming calls to its ECC from alarm-notification centers; it also wanted to minimize human typing errors and accelerate call-processing times. The adoption of ASAP Service will enhance emergency-response efforts significantly by streamlining the transmission of alarm data directly from alarm-monitoring centers to ECCs (also known as 911 centers), eliminating the need for verbal relay of information and ensuring greater accuracy and speed.

"ADCOM911 is excited to announce the implementation of ASAP Service. ADCOM911 is striving constantly to improve our service to the community, and this application will aid us in that endeavor as it streamlines the dispatch process, shortens response times, and greatly assists in saving lives and property," said Joel Estes, ADCOM911's director.

In 2024, ADCOM911 handled approximately 12,000 alarm calls, an increase from 11,500 alarm calls in 2023. The agency also managed more than 170,000 emergency calls and 500,000 total calls, dispatching more than 300,000 service requests last year. As the population served by ADCOM911 continues to experience significant growth, the integration of ASAP Service is a crucial step toward ensuring public-safety communications keep pace with increasing demands.

ADCOM911's ASAP Service implementation is supported by the following alarm companies: ADS, ADT, Affiliated, Alert 360, Brinks Home Monitoring, Dynamark, EverOn, Guardian Protection, National Monitoring Center, Rapid Response Monitoring Service, Security Central, Securitas, Tyco/JCI, United Central Control, Vector Security, and Vivint.

Since its launch in 2011, ASAP Service has been helping ECCs reduce the time it takes to dispatch emergency responders by an average of two minutes for alarm- and sensor-generated calls initiated by alarm-monitoring centers. By delivering information directly to an ECC's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and automatically creating a call for service without human interaction, ASAP Service is reducing time to action, workload, and human errors to improve emergency-response outcomes. ASAP Service utilizes American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and TMA.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

About ADCOM911

The Adams County Communication Center, also known as ADCOM911, was originally established as a non-profit Police and Fire/EMS Dispatch Center located in Adams County employing state-of-the-art equipment and technology for phone, radio, and mobile communications. In 2024, the agency managed over 170,000 emergency 911 calls and 500,000 total calls, dispatching more than 300,000 service requests.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

Media Contact

