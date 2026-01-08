Adam's Moving Service Celebrates 20 Years of Moving Seattle Forward

I started this company out of necessity to pay for college," said Adam French, founder and CEO. "But it quickly became about something bigger, building a business rooted in hard work, integrity, and earning our customers' trust. Now, 20 years later, I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built. Post this

From One Truck to a Trusted Seattle Brand

Adam's Moving Service has grown into a full-service moving company, offering residential moves, commercial relocations, labor-only moving help, packing services, and furniture delivery. They've consistently ranked among Seattle's best moving companies, thanks to their professionalism, attention to detail, and reputation for treating clients like neighbors.

With more than 1,00 five-star reviews and a team of experienced, insured movers, Adam's Moving Service has become a go-to name for local homeowners, small businesses, and real estate professionals alike.

Celebration Campaign Kicks Off in January

To mark the milestone, Adam's Moving Service will launch a month-long celebration that includes:

Behind-the-scenes content and founder stories

A charitable donation move for a Seattle-area nonprofit

The company is also inviting former clients to share their "Moved by Adam's" stories using the hashtag #MovedByAdams.

About Adam's Moving Service

Founded in 2005, Adam's Moving Service is a locally owned, licensed, and insured moving company serving Seattle and the surrounding region. Built on hard work, trust, and top-rated service, the company has helped thousands of clients move homes, businesses, and furniture with care. Adam's Moving has been featured by Checkbook.org, Expertise.com, and other publications as one of Seattle's most reliable moving companies.

